India vs New Zealand, Third ODI Predicted XI: Pandey or Pant Could Replace Kedar Jadhav

India have already lost the three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand with one game to go. New Zealand beat the visitors in the first two matches and will be aiming for a clean sweep in the third match at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
India's series loss gives them the freedom to experiment. Virat Kohli said after the second game in Auckland that India will give their bench strength a chance. Either Manish Pandey or Rishabh Pant, or both, could get a game.

India could leave out Kedar Jadhav, who is under pressure following a 27-ball 9 in the second match.

India will stick with Navdeep Saini, while Shardul Thakur could face competition from Mohammed Shami.

It's tough to predict New Zealand's XI as they have plenty of illness issues in their squad. Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn and Tim Southee were unwell last match, although Southee played. Kane Williamson is not a definite starter due to his shoulder injury. Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner have been called up to the side.

Predicted XI for India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Manish Pandey/Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

