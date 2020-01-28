Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 28 January, 2020

2ND INN

India Under-19

233/9 (50.0)

India Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19*

141/5 (39.0)

Australia Under-19 need 93 runs in 66 balls at 8.45 rpo
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

122/2 (54.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 284 runs, MIN. 8.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

India vs New Zealand Third T20I Weather | Sunny, With Minimal Chance of Rain in Hamilton

India lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning both the matches in Auckland.

Cricketnext Staff |January 28, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Third T20I Weather | Sunny, With Minimal Chance of Rain in Hamilton

India and New Zealand can expect more clear weather in Hamilton for the third T20I on January 29.

The weather on Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny during the day. There could be a bit of rain in the afternoon but it should not cause any hindrance to the match.

Later in the evening, the conditions are expected to get more humid and partly cloudy. However, no rain is expected on the night of the match. The temperature is expected to float between 26 degrees, the maximum, and 18 degrees minimum according to Accuweather.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning both the matches in Auckland.

hamilton weatherindia vs new zealand 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more