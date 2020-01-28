India vs New Zealand Third T20I Weather | Sunny, With Minimal Chance of Rain in Hamilton

India and New Zealand can expect more clear weather in Hamilton for the third T20I on January 29.
The weather on Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny during the day. There could be a bit of rain in the afternoon but it should not cause any hindrance to the match.
Later in the evening, the conditions are expected to get more humid and partly cloudy. However, no rain is expected on the night of the match. The temperature is expected to float between 26 degrees, the maximum, and 18 degrees minimum according to Accuweather.
India lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning both the matches in Auckland.
