starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | "This Again!" - Twitter Left Frustrated After Rain Forces Game to be Called Off

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
India vs New Zealand |

Rain played spoilsport yet again at the ICC World Cup 2019 as the highly anticipated clash between India and New Zealand was called off.

Both sides were unbeaten heading into the contest at Trent Bridge but the weather was forecast for rain throughout Thursday. While it was initially felt that a shortened game could be possible, the weather turned sour and the teams had to split the points.

There were varied reactions to the result, some serious and some poking fun at how the rain has reigned supreme once again this week.

 

 

icc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs new Zealandnew zealandTrent Bridge
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more