Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Sri Lanka trail by 113 runs
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 2, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 29 January, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies Under-19

238 (47.5)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
New Zealand Under-19
New Zealand Under-19*

51/1 (11.2)

New Zealand Under-19 need 188 runs in 232 balls at 4.86 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Thought We Were Gone at One Stage, NZ Deserved to Finish Game Off: Kohli

Under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian team achieved another high as they managed to win their first ever T20I series in New Zealand. After a narrow win in the super over -- largely due to the efforts of Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma -- Kohli heaped praise on both these players.

Cricketnext Staff |January 29, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Thought We Were Gone at One Stage, NZ Deserved to Finish Game Off: Kohli

Under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian team achieved another high as they managed to win their first ever T20I series in New Zealand. After a narrow win in the super over -- largely due to the efforts of Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma -- Kohli heaped praise on both these players.

At one stage the match was all but gone from India's grasp as the Kiwis needed three runs from five ball. But Shami produced a magical over to restrict the opposition.

"I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they (New Zealand) probably deserved to finish the game off with the way Kane batted and the way he led from the front. We got a wicket at a crucial stage. Shami again, showed his experience and put a couple of balls outside the off-stump," Kohli said at the post match presentation.

"On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to a conclusion that we had to hit the stumps because otherwise there is a single anyway and we are gonna lose the game. Shami went for it, got the wicket and the game turned on its head."

With 18 runs to win in the super over, Rohit slammed two consecutive sixes to seal the deal. It was nothing short of remarkable for the Indians.

"In the super over, New Zealand again put pressure on us. But Rohit was outstanding today, in the first half and in the super over. We knew, if he gets one hit, bowler will be under pressure because he is such a clean striker of the cricket ball.

"Overall a top day for us and a beautiful game to be a part of. When Shami bowled those two dot balls, I thought we could probably go to super over, if we get a wicket. In the super over, the discussion was that New Zealand will be feeling the pressure as they let the game slip away."

With the series already in pocket, India would now look to give a chance to the players who haven't gotten a single game in the series so far.

"We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games."

india vs new zealand 2020rohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more