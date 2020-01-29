India vs New Zealand | Thought We Were Gone at One Stage, NZ Deserved to Finish Game Off: Kohli
Under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian team achieved another high as they managed to win their first ever T20I series in New Zealand. After a narrow win in the super over -- largely due to the efforts of Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma -- Kohli heaped praise on both these players.
