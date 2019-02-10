Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Thrilling Finish to Third T20I Leaves Twitter Abuzz

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 10, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Thrilling Finish to Third T20I Leaves Twitter Abuzz

Twitter

Loading...
In a close battle New Zealand came out on top and defeated India by 4 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1. After being set a target of 213, India could manage 208 runs in their 20 overs.













Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat first but with no help for the pacers, the Indian bowlers had to resort to change of pace and variations early in the piece as the Kiwi openers made most of the good batting surface.










It was MS Dhoni again who made an impact with the stumping of Seifert to break the opening stand. There was some doubt though as replays weren’t as conclusive as they were thought to be.












Munro was going hammer and tongs, especially after he was dropped but Kuldeep got the better of him to end with figures of 2/26.

Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell though ensured the home side finished in style, posting a massive 212 for 4 on the board.










In the chase, India lost Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over to Mitchell Santner but Vijay Shankar kept India in the game with a good cameo.







Rishabh Pant came in and played a fine cameo but India lost wickets in a flurry once the southpaw got out.










It came down to the last over with Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya batting but Tim Southee held his nerve to seal the series with a 4-run win.






colin munrodinesh karthikindia vs new zealand 2019Krunal PandyaOff The FieldVijay Shankar
First Published: February 10, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...