Thrilling Finish to Third T20I Leaves Twitter Abuzz

Brilliant hitting by DK but small mistakes have a big effect on the result in T20s. Was a mistake to not take that single with Krunal at the other end.#IndVsNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 10, 2019



New Zealand clinch the thriller in Hamilton and win the rubber 2-1.

This is first time India have lost a three-match T20I series. Of previous ten, they had won 9 and drawn one. #NZvInd



— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 10, 2019

Turned down a potential 2 with 14 needed off 4 balls, after having played a dot ball because he moved all over the crease, and then India lose by 4 runs. I don't want to be DK on social media tonight. #NZvIND — Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) February 10, 2019



Ind ends their Sena Cycle in T20 & Odi :

Won the Odi, T20 series in Southafrica

Won the T20 series in England

Lost the Odi series in England

Draw the T20 series in Australia

Won the Odi series in Australia

Won the Odi series in New Zealand

Lost the T20 series in New Zealand



— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2019

Seifert has done well to capitalize on his opportunities so far. A century in the Super Smash 2017-18 elevated his chances for the hard-hitting keeper's slot with the Blackcaps after the retirement of Luke Ronchi. — Wet Onion (@noise_segar) February 10, 2019



What brilliant death overs bowling this from Bhuvi.

One of the oft-asked questions, why can't bowlers bowl yorkers all the time. Because it's the toughest ball to bowl, especially with the field up.#NZvIND



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 10, 2019

What a fantastic over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar! What accuracy! #NZvIND — Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) February 10, 2019



Dhoni's confidence level after a stumping is a more sureshot indicator than all these replays with zoom and all, no? ;) Another wicket that belongs to him. #NZvIND

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 10, 2019

That was a tight stumping decision! Some great pictures for the umpire to decide...Will be another talking point, of course 😃 #NZvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 10, 2019



Why do y'all even consider going for a TV umpire if MSD raises his arm and walks to the bowler. He's the best keeper to a spinner EVER. What swagger. Oof. #NZvIND

— Arjun Chopra (@ArjunChopra_8) February 10, 2019

Dhoni lightning quick but Seifert had something behind the line. Unlucky! #NZvIND #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 10, 2019



Kuldeep is the ultimate spin king across formats & no other spinner can do anything about that.

— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) February 10, 2019

If not today, the realisation will come soon enough that the Pandya brothers are your 2 overs bowlers & only a good day could bowl 4 in T20Is. #INDvsNZt20 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 10, 2019



9.2, 11.8, 11, 13.5 are the RPO of four Indian bowlers and there is Kuldeep who went for just 6.5 and picked two openers of New Zealand.

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2019

India may lose it for making the good batting wicket a bad fielding ground. #INDvsNZ — Debnath Roychowdhury (@ImDebnath) February 10, 2019



Missed out on a big innings here but Vijay Shankar has really stepped up with the bat in the last leg of this tour. Has given himself a genuine chance of a spot in the World Cup squad. #NZvIND

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 10, 2019

Vijay Shankar has potential to be a good batsman. Loved his batting in every match till now. — A (@BhokalTweet) February 10, 2019



3 high quality shots from @vijayshankar260. But also says that he should play test cricket also.

— Aravind (@netcitizen) February 10, 2019

Tremendous clean hitting from Rishabh Pant! Off a flying start, 23 runs from 6 balls.#INDvNZ — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 10, 2019



Rohit Sharma needed to stay till last and anchor the innings from one end.

— Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) February 10, 2019

Too many wickets. This run-chase is coming apart spectacularly after the halfway point. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2019



DK is one serious power hitter. Couldn't take the team over the line. But the kind of talent he has, he sure can win this 9 times out of 10. #NZvIND

— Manya (@CSKian716) February 10, 2019

Before anyone says it was Karthik's fault, pause and just rejoice the Indian batting firepower. It was a gamble and was thrown at the striker's end. Shankar, Pant, Pandya bros and Karthik gotta be in the WC squad. I don't think this match loss hurts anyone. — Vaibhav (@pragmatistic) February 10, 2019



Having said that, it was the pressure of performing that got the better of him at that moment. Insecurity can make you do crazy things. #NZvsIND #NZvInd https://t.co/d4DW7xjthO

— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) February 10, 2019

