India vs New Zealand: Twitter Applauds India's Dominant Performance in Napier

Runs for @SDhawan25 and this 1-0 lead at start of the series, shall definitely add-on to the confidence of this team. Congratulations on the positive start @imVkohli @BCCI #NZvIND
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 23, 2019
Earlier, Kane Williamson was the top scorer for the hosts with 64 as the Indian bowlers never allowed the innings to get going. The home side, having opted to bat, lost their openers in no time to Mohammed Shami who raced past 100 ODI wickets to give the tourists a perfect start.
Mohammad Shami just bowled one of the most spectacular opening overs in recent times.
the pacer had Guptill mistiming, leaving dangerously, & finally castled! #NZvsIND
— Hashim Malik (@hached) January 23, 2019
Shami is now the fastest Indian bowler to 100 ODI wickets (56 matches). Beats Irfan Pathan's record (59) #NZvIND
— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) January 23, 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of both in-form Ross Taylor and Tom Latham but India would have had more joy had Kedar Jadhav held onto a chance from Kane Williamson early in his innings.
Second caught and bowled for Chahal in as many matches. Both times, batsmen done in by lack of pace, one off a leading edge by Khawaja and now this from Ross Taylor.#NZvIND
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 23, 2019
Brilliant stuff from Chahal, looks like the time on the bench has helped him get back to his wicket taking best. #NZvIND
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 23, 2019
since his skipper called williamson the most attractive batsman to watch, kedar just wanted to let him get a longer view..considerate of him #NZvIND
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 23, 2019
Kedar Jadhav drops Kane Williamson when India simply can't afford to give an inch to this opponent on home shores. #NZvIND
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 23, 2019
Williamson though fought a lone battle with wickets falling around him but fell trying to get his side to a fighting score.
Kane Williamson averages 82.6 in ODIs against India in New Zealand, scoring a fifty in each of the 6 matches so far. #NZvIND
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 23, 2019
6th consecutive fifty for Williamson in home ODIs vs IND #NZvIND #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/qwORpfXtDH
— Hrishikesh Tambe (@20copperboy) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep finished with 4/39 as both spinners shared six wickets between them to bowl out the hosts for just 157 in 38 overs.
When you have ‘KULCHA’ why would you want anything else?#INDvsNZ
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep, Chahal combination has performed in South Africa, Australia, England & New Zealand. Won matches in subcontinent as well as outside. Both have been outstanding in last one-and-a-half years. On their way to becoming one of the best ODI bowling pairs #NZvIND
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 23, 2019
Wah shami @MdShami11 and these two Chahal and kuldeep jeo mere Shero top bowling.. keep going so proud of you guys @yuzi_chahal @imkuldeep18 jodi no 1 🔥🔥🔥💪🏏🇮🇳
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) third best ODI bowling figures by an Indian in New Zealand after Anil Kumble (5/33) and J Srinath (4/23)#NZvInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 23, 2019
And there was this MS Dhoni masterclass behind the wickets as well.
MS: Aankh band karke rokega. Idhar se kar sakta hai (asked Kuldeep to change the angle)
Kuldeep was hesitant.
MS: Tere upar hai
Kuldeep changes his angle and bowls a googly to take the edge. MS masterclass #NZvIND #Shared
— Short-arm Jabber (@mongoos_mande) January 23, 2019
In the chase, the Indian openers played out the short period of play before the break before Rohit Sharma departed after the break. What was a talking point though was that sun stopped play in Napier. Yes.
I think I will understand cricket one day. But that day is not today. #NZvIND
— Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu) January 23, 2019
Umpires taking players off... because of sun. Batsmen getting blinded by sunlight. That's a first!
"For fairness and safety..." says the announcer. #NZvInd
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 23, 2019
Sun stops play! Can really understand why it might take time for rest of the world to understand this incredible sport! #Cricket
— Arjit Dabas (@arjit29d) January 23, 2019
Sun outrage hasn't stopped the cricket for the first time. Distinctly remember Old Trafford Test between West Indies and England in 1995 halter due to excessive sunlight. Many more such cases in county cricket as well. #NZvIND
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 23, 2019
Even the Sun can now stop play , but I know nothing stops the @SunRisers .
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2019
Kohli and Dhawan then shared a 91-run stand to seal the deal for India and before the Indian captain was dismissed to a short ball from Lockie Ferguson but the opener ensured there were no more hiccups to give them a 1-0 lead in the series.
Virat Kohli missed out on scoring his 100th fifty-plus score in List-A cricket today.#NZvIND
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 23, 2019
NZ often come up with noticeably different game plans. The buy in from bowlers and team seems to always result in good reward however strange the plan is.
Interested to see how this round the wicket plan to Kholi goes, don’t recall anyone trying that before.#goodonyakane
— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 23, 2019
Dhawan was back among the runs after a poor run of scores, also going past 5000 ODI runs, becoming the second fastest Indian to get to the milestone.
Fast & furious! Congratulations @SDhawan25 & @MdShami11 for achieving milestones only champions can! Great going👍#INDvsNZ
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 23, 2019
Clinical win to start the NZ tour !
Happy for @SDhawan25 and @MdShami11 ! pic.twitter.com/7zQG16RAOP
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 23, 2019
Another victory by team @bcci 🇮🇳👏👏👏 well played @SDhawan25 paaji and @imVkohli congratulations guys 👏👏🇮🇳✌️😊
— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 23, 2019