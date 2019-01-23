India vs New Zealand: Twitter Applauds India's Dominant Performance in Napier

Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC

Runs for @SDhawan25 and this 1-0 lead at start of the series, shall definitely add-on to the confidence of this team. Congratulations on the positive start @imVkohli @BCCI #NZvIND

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 23, 2019



Mohammad Shami just bowled one of the most spectacular opening overs in recent times.



the pacer had Guptill mistiming, leaving dangerously, & finally castled! #NZvsIND



— Hashim Malik (@hached) January 23, 2019





Shami is now the fastest Indian bowler to 100 ODI wickets (56 matches). Beats Irfan Pathan's record (59) #NZvIND

— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) January 23, 2019



Second caught and bowled for Chahal in as many matches. Both times, batsmen done in by lack of pace, one off a leading edge by Khawaja and now this from Ross Taylor.#NZvIND



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 23, 2019





Brilliant stuff from Chahal, looks like the time on the bench has helped him get back to his wicket taking best. #NZvIND

— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 23, 2019



since his skipper called williamson the most attractive batsman to watch, kedar just wanted to let him get a longer view..considerate of him #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 23, 2019



Kedar Jadhav drops Kane Williamson when India simply can't afford to give an inch to this opponent on home shores. #NZvIND



— KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 23, 2019





Kane Williamson averages 82.6 in ODIs against India in New Zealand, scoring a fifty in each of the 6 matches so far. #NZvIND

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 23, 2019



6th consecutive fifty for Williamson in home ODIs vs IND #NZvIND #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/qwORpfXtDH



— Hrishikesh Tambe (@20copperboy) January 23, 2019





When you have ‘KULCHA’ why would you want anything else?#INDvsNZ

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 23, 2019



Kuldeep, Chahal combination has performed in South Africa, Australia, England & New Zealand. Won matches in subcontinent as well as outside. Both have been outstanding in last one-and-a-half years. On their way to becoming one of the best ODI bowling pairs #NZvIND



— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 23, 2019





Wah shami @MdShami11 and these two Chahal and kuldeep jeo mere Shero top bowling.. keep going so proud of you guys @yuzi_chahal @imkuldeep18 jodi no 1 🔥🔥🔥💪🏏🇮🇳



— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 23, 2019





Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) third best ODI bowling figures by an Indian in New Zealand after Anil Kumble (5/33) and J Srinath (4/23)#NZvInd

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 23, 2019



MS: Aankh band karke rokega. Idhar se kar sakta hai (asked Kuldeep to change the angle)

Kuldeep was hesitant.

MS: Tere upar hai

Kuldeep changes his angle and bowls a googly to take the edge. MS masterclass #NZvIND #Shared



— Short-arm Jabber (@mongoos_mande) January 23, 2019





I think I will understand cricket one day. But that day is not today. #NZvIND

— Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu) January 23, 2019



Umpires taking players off... because of sun. Batsmen getting blinded by sunlight. That's a first!



"For fairness and safety..." says the announcer. #NZvInd

— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 23, 2019



Sun stops play! Can really understand why it might take time for rest of the world to understand this incredible sport! #Cricket



— Arjit Dabas (@arjit29d) January 23, 2019





Sun outrage hasn't stopped the cricket for the first time. Distinctly remember Old Trafford Test between West Indies and England in 1995 halter due to excessive sunlight. Many more such cases in county cricket as well. #NZvIND

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 23, 2019



Even the Sun can now stop play , but I know nothing stops the @SunRisers .

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2019



Virat Kohli missed out on scoring his 100th fifty-plus score in List-A cricket today.#NZvIND



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 23, 2019





NZ often come up with noticeably different game plans. The buy in from bowlers and team seems to always result in good reward however strange the plan is.

Interested to see how this round the wicket plan to Kholi goes, don’t recall anyone trying that before.#goodonyakane



— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 23, 2019





Clinical win to start the NZ tour !

Happy for @SDhawan25 and @MdShami11 ! pic.twitter.com/7zQG16RAOP

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 23, 2019



Another victory by team @bcci 🇮🇳👏👏👏 well played @SDhawan25 paaji and @imVkohli congratulations guys 👏👏🇮🇳✌️😊



— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 23, 2019



