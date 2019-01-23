Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand: Twitter Applauds India's Dominant Performance in Napier

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: January 23, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
After the Indian bowlers had done the hard job by skittling out the home side for just 157 on board, the top order finished the formalities for India with a 91-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to take India to an eight-wicket win in the first of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand in Napier on Wednesday (January 23).

Earlier, Kane Williamson was the top scorer for the hosts with 64 as the Indian bowlers never allowed the innings to get going. The home side, having opted to bat, lost their openers in no time to Mohammed Shami who raced past 100 ODI wickets to give the tourists a perfect start.





Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of both in-form Ross Taylor and Tom Latham but India would have had more joy had Kedar Jadhav held onto a chance from Kane Williamson early in his innings.










Williamson though fought a lone battle with wickets falling around him but fell trying to get his side to a fighting score.





Kuldeep finished with 4/39 as both spinners shared six wickets between them to bowl out the hosts for just 157 in 38 overs.








And there was this MS Dhoni masterclass behind the wickets as well.



In the chase, the Indian openers played out the short period of play before the break before Rohit Sharma departed after the break. What was a talking point though was that sun stopped play in Napier. Yes.










Kohli and Dhawan then shared a 91-run stand to seal the deal for India and before the Indian captain was dismissed to a short ball from Lockie Ferguson but the opener ensured there were no more hiccups to give them a 1-0 lead in the series.





Dhawan was back among the runs after a poor run of scores, also going past 5000 ODI runs, becoming the second fastest Indian to get to the milestone.






india vs new zealand 2019Kane WillaimsonKedar JadhavKuldeep YadavMS Dhonirohit sharmashikhar dhawanvirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: January 23, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
