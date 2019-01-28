Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand: Twitter Celebrates as India Seal Series in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 28, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
If it was the spinners earlier, this time it was the pacers who set the game up for India after restricting New Zealand to 243. The top order fired once again before Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu helped India register a convincing seven wicket win and seal only their second ODI series win in New Zealand on Monday (January 28).













Earlier, the hosts opted to bat first but were once again rocked early as their openers were back in the hut in no time.










Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor tried to rebuild but the relentless pressure from the Indian bowling meant the former ran out of patience and was expertly caught by Hardik Pandya.







Taylor though found an able partner in Tom Latham and the duo shared a massive 119-run stand to get the innings back on track for the home side.










India though came back with a flurry of wickets with Hardik Pandya picking two while it was Chahal who had Latham caught in the deep to break the crucial stand.

Taylor who held the innings together was dismissed for 93 to Shami, just when the hosts were looking to accelerate.





It led to a collapse of sorts and the home side lost the plot to be 243 all out. Shami finished with another impressive spell of 3/41 to continue his good bowling form.










In reply, India got off to a decent start before Shikhar Dhawan departed for 28. Kohli combined with Rohit Sharma to share a 113-run stand to set the chase up for India but neither converted their fifty into a ton departing in quick succession.







Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik then saw India home with seven wickets to spare and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
















And just to plug, it our Sports Editor had called it already.

india vs new zealand 2019India-New ZealandOff The Fieldross taylorvirat kohli
First Published: January 28, 2019, 3:10 PM IST

