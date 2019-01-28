India vs New Zealand: Twitter Celebrates as India Seal Series in Style



A BIG congratulations to @imVkohli & #TeamIndia on the comprehensive Performance taking an 3-0 lead in the 5 match series. I am sure it is just a start of many more victories to come leading to the world cup in june @BCCI #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/sEWVqYDwI4

— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 28, 2019

India playing a different level of ODI cricket at the moment. At the risk of harping on on old point - their biggest weakness is the top order's tendency to under-achieve in the early-middle overs while batting first. It's perhaps the only thing that can stop them at the WC. — All men (@knittins) January 28, 2019



wasn't this series meant to be competitive? #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 28, 2019

I must confess I thought this would be a good, close series. But India is playing at another level. The bowling, in particular, has been exemplary. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019



India have now won 6 out of their last 7 bilateral series away from home. Including ODIs at home, they've won 12 out of their last 13 bilateral series. The only loss, the 1-2 defeat against England in Jul 2018. #NZvIND

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019

The way Shami's bowling, interesting conundrum for India. Who, between Bhuvi and Shami plays as the second seamer with Bumrah? Bhuvi, if fit, gets better with game time plus has that batting at eight. Shami is bowling beautifully and looks fit (but lengthens the tail).#NZvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 28, 2019



This is India - the all conditions limited overs force - at its best. #NZvIND

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 28, 2019

Shami operating at a high level. Even though he was driven through cover earlier by KSW, induced a false shot from the master. Almost a repeat of 2nd@odi. — Subash (@cricketcouch) January 28, 2019



Hardik Pandya! What a stunner! Kane Williamson was frustrated for a while there and he eventually goes#NZvsIND

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 28, 2019

Hardik Pandya 0/6 in 3 overs and a solid diving catch at short midwicket since return. That was a tactical CoA suspension.#NZvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 28, 2019



Hardik Pandya had quite the role to play in that Williamson dismissal and it wasn't just that blinder that he took. It was his series of dot balls at Kane Williamson that led to some visible frustration. Been a good little cameo from him so far.#NZvIND

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 28, 2019

This is a brilliant recovery from NZ. Looked completely lost around the 15th over. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) January 28, 2019



Gary Stead wanted New Zealand to be at 180 after 40 overs with wickets in hands. They should get there and some more with ease thanks to another Latham-Taylor show.#NZvIND

— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 28, 2019

This recovery from New Zealand is particularly good considering Williamson, their skipper and best batsman, essentially signalled throwing in of the towel through his body language in lead up to his dismissal. #NZvIND — Rishad D'souza (@RDcric) January 28, 2019



And on a day where Kuldeep-Chahal were neutralised, he bowled at a time when one of them usually do (36-42 overs) and got two wickets. This is a solid return for Pandya so far. There was no way a Vijay Shankar was doing that (or rather, given a chance to).#NZvIND

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 28, 2019

Rossco 😩 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 28, 2019



Fine innings by Ross Taylor comes to an end... But New Zealand still not out of the woods. Need at least 50 runs more #NZvIND

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 28, 2019

Shami has been absolutely brilliant. India's quest for the third seamer looks solved for me #NZvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 28, 2019



Mohammad Shami last 5 ODIs

3/41 (9)

1/43 (6)

3/19 (6)

2/47 (9.4)

3/58 (10)

Wkts - 12

AVG - 17.33

Eco - 5.11

Outstanding performance... locked for World Cup#NZvIND

— JSK (@imjsk27) January 28, 2019

157/10, 234/10 & 243/10 are the scores of New Zealand in this series. Outstanding from all India bowlers. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2019

Rohit Sharma getting out stumped in ODIs: Keeper/Bowler/Venue/Year Sangakkara/Randiv/Dambulla/2010 Latham/Santner/Mount Maunganui/2019*#NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 28, 2019



This will count as a disappointment by Kohli standard. Recieved five chances of chasing in last six ODIs, could not complete even one. Today was the best opportunity. #NZvIND

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 28, 2019

Rayudu and Karthik have done their chances no harm. Was a good situation to come into but they have finished this easily — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019



Just feels like someone has had a word with Rayudu about his role at No 4. Has looked positive from the very first ball in this innings, has manipulated the field well and is finishing with a run-a-ball strike rate. (In an albeit boring run-chase)

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 28, 2019

3/3 clinical wins against New Zealand in New Zealand. Won’t be a made a big deal of but another giant check mark for the history books. — Thejas (@Jazz_CB) January 28, 2019



If any one of Rayudu, DK and Jadhav get dropped, they wouldn't have done much wrong individually. The decision will be made on what role the team expects one to deliver and who is expected to do it better than the rest. #NZvIND

— Manya (@CSKian716) January 28, 2019



india arranging to send the series trophy back with kohli when he leaves after the third game #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 26, 2019

First Published: January 28, 2019, 3:10 PM IST