Twitter Lauds Mithali on Reaching 200 ODIs

There was no celebration for Mithali and Co. on the field as India allowed New Zealand to register a consolation win in the final encounter and failed to whitewash the three-match series, but that didn't stop Twitteratis from showering praise on one of the best players a cricketing world has seen.
After the series win with the brilliant @M_Raj03 who is the 1st women to play 200 ODIs. Congratulations! 🇮🇳🏆 #NZvIND @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/d1bnnlV4YN
— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 1, 2019
Indian women's cricket team has played 263 ODIs; @M_Raj03 has been in 200 of those. Truly leading by example, So powerful! Congratulations, Mithali. #waytogo @BCCIWomen #200ODI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 1, 2019
Congratulations @M_Raj03! We are proud of you. @BCCIWomen https://t.co/4fHIptFl52
— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 1, 2019
Congratulations on No.200 Skipper - @M_Raj03 #TeamIndia 😎👌 pic.twitter.com/oxCWRp4qGO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2019
Congratulations to @BCCIWomen’s captain Mithali Raj on becoming the first woman to play 200 One Day Internationals. #NZvIND 🎂 pic.twitter.com/o6erCYxhPD
— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 1, 2019
200 ODI appearances for Mithali Raj! This is some serious commitment and hard work👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3KceKIlaAy — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 1, 2019
And kudos to #MithaliRaj for becoming the first player to play more than 200 ODIs. Especially significant considering she began her career in an era when not as much cricket was played. Pathbreaking.
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 1, 2019
Now India play three match T20I series against the White Ferns and the first match will be played February 6 at Wellington.
First Published: February 1, 2019, 2:20 PM IST