Twitter Lauds Mithali on Reaching 200 ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 1, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
India ODI captain Mithali Raj on Friday (February 1) became the first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career. The 36-year-old achieved the feat during the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

There was no celebration for Mithali and Co. on the field as India allowed New Zealand to register a consolation win in the final encounter and failed to whitewash the three-match series, but that didn't stop Twitteratis from showering praise on one of the best players a cricketing world has seen.





















Now India play three match T20I series against the White Ferns and the first match will be played February 6 at Wellington.
