India vs New Zealand | Twitter Left Frustrated as Rain Forces Semi-Final into Reserve Day

It turned out to be a frustrating day for India and New Zealand as play was called off after 46.1 overs at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Earlier, Martin Guptill survived an lbw scare first ball but was soon caught at second slip by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.
Guptill's first #CWC19 innings: 73*Since then: -Innings: 8Runs: 94Strike Rate: 61.84Average: 11.75#MakeStatsGreatAgain #NZvIND #INDvNZ #BackTheBlackCaps #TeamIndia #CWC19 #Bumrah #ViratKohli— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) July 9, 2019
Guptill's first #CWC19 innings: 73*
Since then: -
Innings: 8
Runs: 94
Strike Rate: 61.84
Average: 11.75#MakeStatsGreatAgain #NZvIND #INDvNZ #BackTheBlackCaps #TeamIndia #CWC19 #Bumrah #ViratKohli
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) July 9, 2019
Interestingly the only time Guptill laid a proper bat on ball, he was caught at slip. That is how impressive the first 6 overs of India has been.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 9, 2019
Interestingly the only time Guptill laid a proper bat on ball, he was caught at slip. That is how impressive the first 6 overs of India has been.
— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 9, 2019
Talk about starting a big game well - Fast bowlers have done well and what a fine catch it was from #Virat . THAT was traveling! #CWC19— RK (@RK_sports) July 9, 2019
Talk about starting a big game well - Fast bowlers have done well and what a fine catch it was from #Virat . THAT was traveling! #CWC19
— RK (@RK_sports) July 9, 2019
Shami's exclusion seems like a defensive one. Bhuvi doesn't seem to pick wickets letting the batsmen play the waiting game. Only 2 out of 5 bowlers are genuine wicket takers.— Fake Peralta (@rohshah07) July 9, 2019
Shami's exclusion seems like a defensive one. Bhuvi doesn't seem to pick wickets letting the batsmen play the waiting game. Only 2 out of 5 bowlers are genuine wicket takers.
— Fake Peralta (@rohshah07) July 9, 2019
Henry Nicholls fought well but couldn’t convert his starts and India didn’t allow the pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to get going.
Bhogle-Ganguly-Waugh keeping things interesting amid the Ross Taylor-yawnathon #INDvNZ #CWC19 #Semifinal— Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) July 9, 2019
Bhogle-Ganguly-Waugh keeping things interesting amid the Ross Taylor-yawnathon #INDvNZ #CWC19 #Semifinal
— Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) July 9, 2019
India has hardly given a thing for NZ to hit here. It's been a scrap. Far from domination.— KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 9, 2019
India has hardly given a thing for NZ to hit here. It's been a scrap. Far from domination.
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 9, 2019
The last time Ravi Jadeja took the second wicket against New Zealand in a world Cup semifinal, India won the World Cup. #ItHappenedin2008#CWC19 #INDvNZ— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 9, 2019
The last time Ravi Jadeja took the second wicket against New Zealand in a world Cup semifinal, India won the World Cup. #ItHappenedin2008
#CWC19 #INDvNZ
— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 9, 2019
God, I wish Pakistan had got into this semi ahead of New Zealand. What a bore this has been #INDVNZ #NZVIND— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 9, 2019
God, I wish Pakistan had got into this semi ahead of New Zealand. What a bore this has been #INDVNZ #NZVIND
— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 9, 2019
Kane Williamson. A little master in his own way. So many times in this WC he’s had to come on in a ‘save the day’ position and he just digs deep and gets the job done. Another day, another 50, but will it be enough? For his sake, you almost wish it will be. #CWC19 #INDvNZ— Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) July 9, 2019
Kane Williamson. A little master in his own way. So many times in this WC he’s had to come on in a ‘save the day’ position and he just digs deep and gets the job done. Another day, another 50, but will it be enough? For his sake, you almost wish it will be. #CWC19 #INDvNZ
— Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) July 9, 2019
This pitch isn’t an easy one to score on. We’ll know soon enough how good NZ’s total is, but I think this game could be a cliffhanger #NZvIND #CWC19— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 9, 2019
This pitch isn’t an easy one to score on. We’ll know soon enough how good NZ’s total is, but I think this game could be a cliffhanger #NZvIND #CWC19
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 9, 2019
For the first 40 overs, NZ looked very edgy. India have lost their disciplines a touch. Interesting to see what effect this rain would have. It did spice up the pitch a bit in the IND-PAK game. It is stopping and gripping enough #IndvNZ— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 9, 2019
For the first 40 overs, NZ looked very edgy. India have lost their disciplines a touch. Interesting to see what effect this rain would have. It did spice up the pitch a bit in the IND-PAK game. It is stopping and gripping enough #IndvNZ
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 9, 2019
My reading of the situation - NZ have read this pitch as excruciatingly slow and reckon chasing team may find it even more difficult. So being pragmatic and not aiming too high. #ICCCWC2019— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 9, 2019
My reading of the situation - NZ have read this pitch as excruciatingly slow and reckon chasing team may find it even more difficult. So being pragmatic and not aiming too high. #ICCCWC2019
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 9, 2019
NZ should have sent Latham in at 4. Taylor starting against leg spin and left arm orthodox has never been his strength. Kiwis have not been proactive in this innings until now sending Neesham at 5 - hope the momentum changes ASAP!!— Michael Goldstein (@Pure_Golf) July 9, 2019
NZ should have sent Latham in at 4. Taylor starting against leg spin and left arm orthodox has never been his strength. Kiwis have not been proactive in this innings until now sending Neesham at 5 - hope the momentum changes ASAP!!
— Michael Goldstein (@Pure_Golf) July 9, 2019
What an awful wicket for World Cup semifinal. I feel sorry for the spectators who have travelled and paid hefty prices having to watch this lottery on a very substandard pitch. It’s a disgrace.— Graemefowler (@GFoxyFowler) July 9, 2019
What an awful wicket for World Cup semifinal. I feel sorry for the spectators who have travelled and paid hefty prices having to watch this lottery on a very substandard pitch. It’s a disgrace.
— Graemefowler (@GFoxyFowler) July 9, 2019
Prudent decision. Forecast fine tomorrow https://t.co/T8y71pLZYg— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019
Prudent decision. Forecast fine tomorrow https://t.co/T8y71pLZYg
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019
So the two-day international semi- finals to resume tomorrow. India will be happy with this compared to a curtailed game. #IndvNZ— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 9, 2019
So the two-day international semi- finals to resume tomorrow. India will be happy with this compared to a curtailed game. #IndvNZ
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 9, 2019
Play called off for today as this notice makes clear. Play resumes tomorrow. New Zealand will continue their innings and it will be a 50-over affair pic.twitter.com/k03SZJktSB— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 9, 2019
Play called off for today as this notice makes clear. Play resumes tomorrow. New Zealand will continue their innings and it will be a 50-over affair pic.twitter.com/k03SZJktSB
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 9, 2019
Everyone complaining about the rain when really this means we have an extra day of World Cup cricket. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/bfJkbmraU9— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 9, 2019
Everyone complaining about the rain when really this means we have an extra day of World Cup cricket. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/bfJkbmraU9
— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 9, 2019
So game to resume tomorrow. As the coach always told us: first hour will be crucial— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 9, 2019
So game to resume tomorrow. As the coach always told us: first hour will be crucial
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 9, 2019
India vs New Zealand | Twitter Left Frustrated as Rain Forces Semi-Final into Reserve Day
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings