All matches

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Manchester

9 July, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Twitter Left Frustrated as Rain Forces Semi-Final into Reserve Day

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
It turned out to be a frustrating day for India and New Zealand as play was called off after 46.1 overs at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Earlier, Martin Guptill survived an lbw scare first ball but was soon caught at second slip by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

Henry Nicholls fought well but couldn’t convert his starts and India didn’t allow the pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to get going.

Once Williamson departed, New Zealand struggled for fluency right through the remainder of the innings before rain halted the proceedings.

It was a nightmare for the ground staff as rain kept pouring in short spells, resulting in the covers coming in on and off. Eventually the umpire called off the match and it will resume on Wednesday.

icc world cup 2019Indianew zealand

