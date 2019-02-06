India vs New Zealand | Twitter Reacts to India's Humbling Loss in Wellington

Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC

Largest defeats for India in T20Is by runs:



80 v New Zealand, Wellington, 2019*

49 v Australia, Bridgetown, 2010

46 v New Zealand, Nagpur, 2016#NZvIND

— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 6, 2019



A great night for both the @WHITE_FERNS followed by the @BLACKCAPS with their record braking victory... Well done teams! #NZvIND



— Capt Yank&Bank✈ 🇳🇿 (@KiwiPilotBloke) February 6, 2019





Bhuvi has bowled just one bad ball in his first two overs here. Khaleel has a lot to learn from his experience team mate. #NZvIND

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) February 6, 2019



India all over the place with the ball and in the field today so far... and that's an understatement. #NZvInd



— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 6, 2019





Wow, this Tim Seifert can bat!

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2019



Tim Seifert:



84 runs - third highest individual score for New Zealand v India in T20Is.

6 sixes - second most sixes in a T20I innings for New Zealand v India.#NZvIND



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 6, 2019





DK you lil beauty you! That was just a superrrrbbbbbb catch 🙌👏👏👏 @DineshKarthik

— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 6, 2019



They say that Dinesh Karthik is two extremes - Nasser Hussain,2007



— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) February 6, 2019





Scott Kuggeleijn is avenging his father.

I had seen Chris Kuggeleijn score three ducks in four innings in India.#NZvIND #INDvNZ

— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 6, 2019



A 151kmph yorker after India's bowling display is a treat to the eyes even if it's coming against our own team. #NZvIND



— Manya (@CSKian716) February 6, 2019





Lockie Ferguson. 151 kph yorker right on Dhawans toe. Any batsmen would be defenseless and Gabbar wasn't that lockie. #NZvIND



— cricBC (@cricBC) February 6, 2019





Santner on a roll! Picks up his 2nd wicket in the over, Shankar gone for 27! India struggling on 65-4! #NZvIND

— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) February 6, 2019



Out of India's 4 biggest defeats in T20 internationals (in terms of runs), 3 have against New Zealand. Today is India's worst T20I pasting ever. Black Caps are the only ones who have won more T20Is against India than they've lost. Stellar all-round show today #NZvIND



— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 6, 2019





NZ emerged victorious with a dominant performance courtesy of Tim Seifert's knock of 84 and some excellent bowling has tied Ind batters down as they weren't upto the mark with the ball.The bowlers need to pull their socks up in the next match and get better. #NZvIND

— Nadeem Pasha (@nadeempasha5597) February 6, 2019

First Published: February 6, 2019, 4:12 PM IST