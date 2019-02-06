Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand | Twitter Reacts to India's Humbling Loss in Wellington

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 6, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC

New Zealand handed out India a hammering in the first T20I, crushing them by 80 runs – India’s worst defeat in the shortest format of the game. It was a day to forget for the tourists who were bowled out for 139 chasing a tall score of 220 at Wellington.






Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the New Zealand openers got off to a flying start with both Colin Munro and Tim Seifert going hammer and tongs putting up an 86-run stand for the first wicket.





Munro was dismissed by Krunal Pandya but nothing stopped Seifert from continue to bat on his merry way, to score 84 before getting castled by Khaleel Ahmed.





DK who had dropped a sitter earlier, took a stunner to dismiss Daryl Mitchell as India looked to pull things back towards the death overs.





Scott Kuggeleijn though hit a seven-ball 20 to take them to 219 for 6 in the 20 overs. It was a game to forget for Indian bowlers.


In the chase, India lost their openers early. While Rohit Sharma was out caught in the deep, Shikhar Dhawan got a beauty from Lockie Ferguson.




Vijay Shankar was sent in at No.3 and looked good for a while but he and Rishabh Pant couldn’t get a move on and departed in the same over to Mitchell Santner and India never really covered.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were out of the contest much before it got to the end overs.





First Published: February 6, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
