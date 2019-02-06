India vs New Zealand | Twitter Reacts to India's Humbling Loss in Wellington

india in wellington today - 275/20#NZvIND #NZWvINDW
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 6, 2019
Largest defeats for India in T20Is by runs:
80 v New Zealand, Wellington, 2019*
49 v Australia, Bridgetown, 2010
46 v New Zealand, Nagpur, 2016#NZvIND
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 6, 2019
A great night for both the @WHITE_FERNS followed by the @BLACKCAPS with their record braking victory... Well done teams! #NZvIND
— Capt Yank&Bank✈ 🇳🇿 (@KiwiPilotBloke) February 6, 2019
Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the New Zealand openers got off to a flying start with both Colin Munro and Tim Seifert going hammer and tongs putting up an 86-run stand for the first wicket.
Bhuvi has bowled just one bad ball in his first two overs here. Khaleel has a lot to learn from his experience team mate. #NZvIND
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) February 6, 2019
India all over the place with the ball and in the field today so far... and that's an understatement. #NZvInd
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 6, 2019
Munro was dismissed by Krunal Pandya but nothing stopped Seifert from continue to bat on his merry way, to score 84 before getting castled by Khaleel Ahmed.
Wow, this Tim Seifert can bat!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2019
Tim Seifert:
84 runs - third highest individual score for New Zealand v India in T20Is.
6 sixes - second most sixes in a T20I innings for New Zealand v India.#NZvIND
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 6, 2019
DK who had dropped a sitter earlier, took a stunner to dismiss Daryl Mitchell as India looked to pull things back towards the death overs.
DK you lil beauty you! That was just a superrrrbbbbbb catch 🙌👏👏👏 @DineshKarthik
— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 6, 2019
They say that Dinesh Karthik is two extremes - Nasser Hussain,2007
— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) February 6, 2019
Scott Kuggeleijn though hit a seven-ball 20 to take them to 219 for 6 in the 20 overs. It was a game to forget for Indian bowlers.
Scott Kuggeleijn is avenging his father.
I had seen Chris Kuggeleijn score three ducks in four innings in India.#NZvIND #INDvNZ
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 6, 2019
In the chase, India lost their openers early. While Rohit Sharma was out caught in the deep, Shikhar Dhawan got a beauty from Lockie Ferguson.
A 151kmph yorker after India's bowling display is a treat to the eyes even if it's coming against our own team. #NZvIND
— Manya (@CSKian716) February 6, 2019
Lockie Ferguson. 151 kph yorker right on Dhawans toe. Any batsmen would be defenseless and Gabbar wasn't that lockie. #NZvIND
— cricBC (@cricBC) February 6, 2019
Vijay Shankar was sent in at No.3 and looked good for a while but he and Rishabh Pant couldn’t get a move on and departed in the same over to Mitchell Santner and India never really covered.
Santner on a roll! Picks up his 2nd wicket in the over, Shankar gone for 27! India struggling on 65-4! #NZvIND
— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) February 6, 2019
India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were out of the contest much before it got to the end overs.
Out of India's 4 biggest defeats in T20 internationals (in terms of runs), 3 have against New Zealand. Today is India's worst T20I pasting ever. Black Caps are the only ones who have won more T20Is against India than they've lost. Stellar all-round show today #NZvIND
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 6, 2019
NZ emerged victorious with a dominant performance courtesy of Tim Seifert's knock of 84 and some excellent bowling has tied Ind batters down as they weren't upto the mark with the ball.The bowlers need to pull their socks up in the next match and get better. #NZvIND
— Nadeem Pasha (@nadeempasha5597) February 6, 2019