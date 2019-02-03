Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Twitter Rejoices After India's Series Triumph

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
After a humiliating loss at Hamilton, India bounced back to beat New Zealand by 35 runs to end the five-match ODI series 4-1. After an emphatic all-round display in the series Twitter went berserk to celebrate India's historic win.



















Earlier, after opting to bat, India were in a spot of bother once again as Matt Henry and Trent Boult got rid of the top order in no time. But Indian middle-order including Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya stepped up.







MS Dhoni came back in the side for Dinesh Karthik but couldn’t do much as he was castled by a beauty from Boult.




Vijay Shankar added 98 runs with Ambati Rayudu to steady the innings before getting run out courtesy of a miscommunication between the two.










Rayudu missed out on his hundred but it was a vital knock for him given the talk around the No. 4 spot.











Hardik Pandya then gave the innings a much needed impetus scoring 45 runs in just 22 balls. India were bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs.













Mohammed Shami, who replaced Khaleel Ahmed, struck twice with the new nut to once again give India the ideal start with the ball.




Ross Taylor fell early to Hardik Pandya but would have been not out had he gone for the DRS.




Kedar Jadhav got the priced wicket of Kane Williamson before Yuvzendra Chahal then struck twice to get rid of Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme to set the game up.




Jimmy Neesham though had different ideas as he pummeled 44 runs in 32 balls before a brilliant piece of keeping cut his innings short.










Pandya chipped in with a 2/50 with the ball to cap off a brilliant day as India closed the game on the home side.







ambati rayuduindia vs new zealand 2019Kedar JadhavOff The Fieldtwitter
First Published: February 3, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
