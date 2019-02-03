Twitter Rejoices After India's Series Triumph

Twitter/ ICC

Great to win this game after being 18-4, great contributions from the middle, lower order today and really loved the way @ImRo45 used these combination of bowlers. Congratulations @BCCI #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/FXR6tDSzLt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2019

6-2 in australia & new zealand #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 3, 2019

Fantastic win from India. This one will really please the team a lot & I just loved the intensity with which they bowled today ,despite having already won the series. Great contributions from the middle order with the bat and some excellent bowling by each of the bowlers #NZvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2019

India will be very pleased with this win. Shankar and Kedar as 5th bowlers bowled 11 overs for just 53, and that was very crucial in the context of the match. Great 4-1 series win #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/HUbSeY8gbU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 3, 2019

Terrific comeback by India after embarrassing loss in 4th game. Grand recovery after stuttering start by Rayudu, Jadhav, Shankar to allay misgivings about batting, followed by splendid bowling. Shami & Chahal superb. But @hardikpandya7 show stealer with fiery allround performance — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 3, 2019

From 18/4 to winning the match by 35 runs. This team's mental strength is something else. Well done boys, 4-1 is a great series result in New Zealand. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 3, 2019

Present generation of Indian batsmen is fearless but they can't overlook the nuances of batting. You can't be slave of technique but you can't ignore it. Remember the old maxim ' Stay at the wicket & runs will come ' Ravi Shastri has to sit with Shubnam Gill. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) February 3, 2019

The batting being put under similar pressure in similar conditions once again. Will be interesting to see if they can 'arrest the collapse' this time. #NZvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 3, 2019

Dhoni cleaned up by Boult, India on the mat. Getting to be an even more shocking display than in the previous match when bowled out for 92 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 3, 2019

So happy to see @vijayshankar260 get an opportunity to bat. He’s got the overs in front of him. And looks comfortable. #NZvIND — RK (@RK_sports) February 3, 2019

An excellent recovery from Rayudu and Shankar. They have gotten India out of a hole here. Now to build a solid platform for the last 10 and then hit the gas. #NZvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 3, 2019

That was atrocious running! What was that from Shankar and Rayudu!? Appalling! #NZvIND — Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) February 3, 2019

Important outing for Rayudu 2.0. The team management never doubts his quality but he needs these knocks to get a few critics off his back and play with more freedom. — cricBC (@cricBC) February 3, 2019

Ambati Rayudu departs for 90; possibly the last chance of an individual century for India in this series.



Last time India didn't have an individual century in a 5-match ODI series was against England at home in 2013. #NZvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 3, 2019

Ambati Rayudu missed out on deserved century, but what a gem of a innings to save India from the initial slum 18/4 to 250 mark. Shear determined comeback by 33 year old and cemented his place for upcoming 2019 WC. #NZvIND — Inthiqab Omer (@Inthiqab93) February 3, 2019

Good recovery from India to get to a respectable 252 after being 18/4. Loved the positivity of Vijay Shankar, Kedar and a very mature innings from Rayudu. Hardik once again showed what an asset he is, by some incredible hitting in the end. #NZvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2019

Excellent burst from Pandya. He hits boundaries from shapes and positions that others may not be able to. Brilliant timer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 3, 2019

Hardik Pandya makes a lot of difference and going into the WC you need a marauder in the side from word go and that is exactly what he brings to the team #NZvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 3, 2019

Terrific hitting from Hardik, if he gets a couple of wickets will be in line for the man of the match hamper #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 3, 2019

The tour Down Under should ensure that Shami jumps ahead of Bhuvi in the queue. So, if India plays 2 spinners in the WC, Bhuvi would miss out - Bumrah, Pandya and Shami would be the seamers #NZvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 3, 2019

Kane Williamson was telling Ross Taylor that the ball hit on his knee rolls... and yet no review. DRS would have turned that lbw! #NZvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 3, 2019

Kedar Yadav's frequent victims in ODIs (25 wkts)

2 - Tom Latham/Mushfiqur Rahim/Kane Willimanson#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 3, 2019

And how quick was that again from #MSD ! The fact that he celebrated so much tells you how much it meant to him 😊 #NZvsIND — RK (@RK_sports) February 3, 2019

You know the sensei they show in martial arts movies who will sit with his eyes closed yet hit a student erring in a pose with his stick? Dhoni has that ninja level of sharpness in spotting stuff on the field. That Neesham dismissal is an example. #NZvIND — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 3, 2019

Another one for wicket-keeper, wicket-taker MS Dhoni. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 3, 2019

That was one of the best turnarounds I have seen in a while! What a comeback by Team India. Wonderful knocks by Rayudu, Shankar, Rayudu & Jadhav. And a fantastic spell by Yuzi!

Ending the series at 4-1, congratulations Men in Blue!#NZvIND — AkShAtA (@MenInBIueDvotee) February 3, 2019

Another quality bowling performance by the Indians. However, the Rayudu-Shankar partnership and the Pandya blitz turned out to be the difference in the end. #NZvIND — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) February 3, 2019

First Published: February 3, 2019, 3:48 PM IST