India vs New Zealand: Twitter Rejoices as Kohli and Co Outclass New Zealand



Frankly though NZ have been very disappointing, almost resigned to their fate against the spinners, surrendering without a fight in both matches

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2019



Clinical again from the #Meninblue going 0-2 up in the series vs a good NZ side says a lot about this team 👏👏👏#NZvIND



— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) January 26, 2019





Fantastic win for India. Just love the way the two wrist spinners bowl. I reckon Kuldeep as the best white ball spinner in the world currently. 77 wkts in 37 games is special #NZvIND

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 26, 2019



Thrashed South Africa in South Africa. Then Australia in their backyard. Now on the verge of clinching a series triumph in New Zealand. Close shave in England. Arguably the greatest Indian ODI team ever? Only 2008-2011 one comes closer in my estimation #NZvIND #INDvsNZ



— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 26, 2019





Kiwis put up another dismal show..their past performance vs Ind at home is lot better than presently..Kane vs Kohli is becoming terribly one sided..not good fr home fans..fr their own ranking Kiwis must learn to fly..& soon..so that Crkt followers can enjoy better contests..!!

— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 26, 2019



rohit & shikhar have started the #republicdayindia parade with a display of firepower #NZvIND



— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 26, 2019





Most century stands for India in ODIs:



26 - Sachin Tendulkar/Sourav Ganguly

15 - Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli

14 - ROHIT SHARMA/SHIKHAR DHAWAN*

13 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag#NZvIND

— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 26, 2019



Consecutive 50+ score for Dhawan, since that Asia cup he has been going through a rough patch but now getting back to usual rhythm.



— Johns Benny (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2019





A Virat Kohli cover drive. Happy Republic Day indeed! #NZvIND

— Manya (@CSKian716) January 26, 2019



India were 154-0 after 25 overs.



324-4 is a disappointing effort.



With 10 wickets in hand on a small ground and flat pitch, run rate of 6.8 in last 25 overs isn't good.



Should have started to attack bowlers much earlier and changed the batting order (Promote Jadhav) #NZvIND



— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) January 26, 2019





MS Dhoni's last seven ODI innings in New Zealand:



48*, 85*, 47, 79*, 50, 56, 40



His four ODI innings of 2019:



48*, 87*, 55*, 51#NZvIND

— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 26, 2019



Martin Guptill has been out shopping and has got himself a lot of luck.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2019



After a missed run out chance, a dropped catch and the ball falling short of first slip earlier in the innings, @Martyguptill finally throws his wicket away after Chahal takes a good catch at third man #NZvIND



— Soumay Kapoor (@iamsom_15) January 26, 2019





Guptill's perseverance to be dismissed is finally rewarded #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 26, 2019



What a stumping! Ross Taylor's toe shifted a bit and that was enough to MSD to send Taylor and his toe back to the hut.



— Jalandhar Railways Cricket Club (@bagrat15) January 26, 2019





Life may give you a second chance, but don't expect a second chance from Dhoni ever, when it comes to his stumping.

— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 26, 2019



Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner. And once again, two wrist-spinners are a huge blessing! #NZvIND



— Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 26, 2019





Two wrist spinners will give India a huge advantage at the @cricketworldcup especially in the latter stages of the World Cup

— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) January 26, 2019



The Kiwi batsman have the same look while facing Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries as I did during my vector calculus exam.



— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 26, 2019





For a man with an average of 10

And a strike rate of 50, @DougBracewell is playing quite an innings! #INDvNZ

— Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) January 26, 2019



Early wickets have derailed NZ middle order and prevented them from sweeping. I remember they did well in 2017 vs (almost) the same bowlers.#NZvIND #INDvNZ



— Aditya Sahay (@adisahay7) January 26, 2019





Biggest wins for India by runs in NZ in ODIs:



90 v NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2019*

58 v NZ, Christchurch, 2009

55 v Zimbabwe, Hamilton, 1992 #NZvIND

— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 26, 2019



India is rolling New Zealand over effortlessly in their own den without a full strength side. NZ is third ranked ODI team in the world.

The World Cup final between anyone else than India and England will be injustice.



— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 26, 2019





Another victory for team india 🇮🇳 👏👏👏 congratulations guys top bowling performance by @imkuldeep18 @yuzi_chahal @BhuviOfficial 😊🇮🇳💪

— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 26, 2019

