India vs New Zealand: Twitter Rejoices as Kohli and Co Outclass New Zealand

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
India celebrated their Republic Day with a 90-run win over New Zealand in the second ODI. It was a repeat of the first ODI where the Indian spinners proved to be too hot to handle after a decent finish saw them end with 324 for 4 on the board.













Earlier, after opting to bat, India were given the perfect start by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, sharing a 154-run stand. Dhawan though fell for 66 just when he was starting to accelerate.











Virat Kohli got going and was playing well with Ambati Rayudu but neither could convert their starts into something substantial.

MS Dhoni fell two short of scoring fourth consecutive fifty in ODIs but it was a 10-ball 22 from Kedar Jadhav which lifted the Indian innings at the end.





In reply, Martin Guptill got off to a lucky start. He was almost run out first ball, dropped by Dhoni and an edge didn’t carry to Rohit at first slip.





Kumar though did get the better of him, getting him caught at third man by Yuzvendra Chahal.





Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor looked to take charge but the former was dismissed but Mohammad Shami before Dhoni who had an impact with the bat and chipped in with the gloves. He got India the big wicket of Ross Taylor who was stumped of the bowling of Kedar Jadhav.





Kuldeep Yadav then came into his own and ran through the lower order to finish with 4 for 45.











Doug Bracewell played a few big shots towards the end but India romped home by 90 runs to register their biggest ever win in New Zealand in terms of runs.













india vs new zealand 2019Kane WilliamsonKuldeep Yadavmohammad shamiOff The Fieldvirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: January 26, 2019, 3:06 PM IST

