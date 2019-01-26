India vs New Zealand: Twitter Rejoices as Kohli and Co Outclass New Zealand

Frankly though NZ have been very disappointing, almost resigned to their fate against the spinners, surrendering without a fight in both matches
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2019
Clinical again from the #Meninblue going 0-2 up in the series vs a good NZ side says a lot about this team 👏👏👏#NZvIND
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) January 26, 2019
Fantastic win for India. Just love the way the two wrist spinners bowl. I reckon Kuldeep as the best white ball spinner in the world currently. 77 wkts in 37 games is special #NZvIND
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 26, 2019
Thrashed South Africa in South Africa. Then Australia in their backyard. Now on the verge of clinching a series triumph in New Zealand. Close shave in England. Arguably the greatest Indian ODI team ever? Only 2008-2011 one comes closer in my estimation #NZvIND #INDvsNZ
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 26, 2019
Kiwis put up another dismal show..their past performance vs Ind at home is lot better than presently..Kane vs Kohli is becoming terribly one sided..not good fr home fans..fr their own ranking Kiwis must learn to fly..& soon..so that Crkt followers can enjoy better contests..!!
— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 26, 2019
Earlier, after opting to bat, India were given the perfect start by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, sharing a 154-run stand. Dhawan though fell for 66 just when he was starting to accelerate.
rohit & shikhar have started the #republicdayindia parade with a display of firepower #NZvIND
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 26, 2019
Most century stands for India in ODIs:
26 - Sachin Tendulkar/Sourav Ganguly
15 - Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli
14 - ROHIT SHARMA/SHIKHAR DHAWAN*
13 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag#NZvIND
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 26, 2019
Consecutive 50+ score for Dhawan, since that Asia cup he has been going through a rough patch but now getting back to usual rhythm.
— Johns Benny (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2019
Virat Kohli got going and was playing well with Ambati Rayudu but neither could convert their starts into something substantial.
A Virat Kohli cover drive. Happy Republic Day indeed! #NZvIND
— Manya (@CSKian716) January 26, 2019
MS Dhoni fell two short of scoring fourth consecutive fifty in ODIs but it was a 10-ball 22 from Kedar Jadhav which lifted the Indian innings at the end.
India were 154-0 after 25 overs.
324-4 is a disappointing effort.
With 10 wickets in hand on a small ground and flat pitch, run rate of 6.8 in last 25 overs isn't good.
Should have started to attack bowlers much earlier and changed the batting order (Promote Jadhav) #NZvIND
— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) January 26, 2019
MS Dhoni's last seven ODI innings in New Zealand:
48*, 85*, 47, 79*, 50, 56, 40
His four ODI innings of 2019:
48*, 87*, 55*, 51#NZvIND
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 26, 2019
In reply, Martin Guptill got off to a lucky start. He was almost run out first ball, dropped by Dhoni and an edge didn’t carry to Rohit at first slip.
Martin Guptill. Cat with Nine Lives.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/W0qy1TNl43
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 26, 2019
Martin Guptill has been out shopping and has got himself a lot of luck.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2019
Kumar though did get the better of him, getting him caught at third man by Yuzvendra Chahal.
After a missed run out chance, a dropped catch and the ball falling short of first slip earlier in the innings, @Martyguptill finally throws his wicket away after Chahal takes a good catch at third man #NZvIND
— Soumay Kapoor (@iamsom_15) January 26, 2019
Guptill's perseverance to be dismissed is finally rewarded #NZvIND
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 26, 2019
Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor looked to take charge but the former was dismissed but Mohammad Shami before Dhoni who had an impact with the bat and chipped in with the gloves. He got India the big wicket of Ross Taylor who was stumped of the bowling of Kedar Jadhav.
What a stumping! Ross Taylor's toe shifted a bit and that was enough to MSD to send Taylor and his toe back to the hut.
— Jalandhar Railways Cricket Club (@bagrat15) January 26, 2019
Life may give you a second chance, but don't expect a second chance from Dhoni ever, when it comes to his stumping.
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 26, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav then came into his own and ran through the lower order to finish with 4 for 45.
Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner. And once again, two wrist-spinners are a huge blessing! #NZvIND
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 26, 2019
Two wrist spinners will give India a huge advantage at the @cricketworldcup especially in the latter stages of the World Cup
— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) January 26, 2019
The Kiwi batsman have the same look while facing Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries as I did during my vector calculus exam.
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 26, 2019
Doug Bracewell played a few big shots towards the end but India romped home by 90 runs to register their biggest ever win in New Zealand in terms of runs.
For a man with an average of 10
And a strike rate of 50, @DougBracewell is playing quite an innings! #INDvNZ
— Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) January 26, 2019
Early wickets have derailed NZ middle order and prevented them from sweeping. I remember they did well in 2017 vs (almost) the same bowlers.#NZvIND #INDvNZ
— Aditya Sahay (@adisahay7) January 26, 2019
Biggest wins for India by runs in NZ in ODIs:
90 v NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2019*
58 v NZ, Christchurch, 2009
55 v Zimbabwe, Hamilton, 1992 #NZvIND
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 26, 2019
India is rolling New Zealand over effortlessly in their own den without a full strength side. NZ is third ranked ODI team in the world.
The World Cup final between anyone else than India and England will be injustice.
— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 26, 2019
Another victory for team india 🇮🇳 👏👏👏 congratulations guys top bowling performance by @imkuldeep18 @yuzi_chahal @BhuviOfficial 😊🇮🇳💪
— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 26, 2019