India vs New Zealand: Twitter Salutes Boult After Spell From Hell

Easy-peasy for NZ. 92 too shallow a score to defend. Twice that may have been competitive on this pitch. Given their performances in the oast year, this match can be seen as a one-off disaster. No Kohli or Dhoni too. But India must guard against complacency
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2019
In terms of balls remaining (212), this is India's worst defeat in the ODIs. A clinical, comprehensive victory for New Zealand. #4thODI #NZvIND @BLACKCAPS
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 31, 2019
Not india’s day today but was really happy to see Shubman make his debut. He’s definitely one for the future.#NZvIND
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 31, 2019
92 all out India ... Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!!
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019
5 for 21 in ten overs. Truly a Boult from the blue!
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 31, 2019
India lost their openers after being asked to bat first but the arrival of Shubhman Gill to the crease had every one excited.
Shubman Gill received a rousing welcome when he walked out. It is his first game for India while batting partner at the other end is playing his 200th game. #NZvIND
— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) January 31, 2019
there's been several prominent gills in indian sport - a sports minister, a hockey federation chief, a champion triple jumper, a top class rally driver...shubhman latest..i must be missing some? #NZvIND
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 31, 2019
Another star on the horizon? Shubhman Gill has been talked about and now has only his bat do the talking for him Good luck lad. #CricketLove
— Pritam Kumar Sinha (@PhlegmaticSoul) January 31, 2019
Saw #ShubmanGill bat in the flesh during the #U19WC last year. The simplicity of his footwork as compared to his peers stood out. That will be tested against Boult today. #NZvsIND
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 31, 2019
Rohit looked like he was very cautious, wanted to see off the movement, bat long. Turned out to be a bit soft dismissal in the end.#NZvIND
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 31, 2019
The joy was short lived though as Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme ran through the Indian batting line-up to reduce them to 35 for 6 in no time.
Hint of swing and India’s batting in a shambles. Top five cleaned up with less than 40 on the board. Embarrassing collapse
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2019
One of the toughest debut for any batsman and Gill is going to learn from this experience.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 31, 2019
And that is 33 for 5. Hard hands coming through. Hopefully, he will learn. Batsmen have paid the price for playing a lot with hands #NZvIND
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 31, 2019
When Trent Boult is in full flow, few sights better in world cricket. #NZvIND
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 31, 2019
Don’t open your TV 📺 sets kind of a day for Indian fans.
— Karan Dewan (@karan13dewan) January 31, 2019
Trent Boult finished with 5/21 to rattle India who just about managed to avoid getting all out for their lowest ever ODI score – 54.
All class @trent_boult #NZvsIND
— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 31, 2019
That was a superb spell from Boult. Brilliant. This reminded me of the 2002-03 spell, where India struggled a lot. Nice little reminder for India to check for any complacencies.
— Nishath Podakkudiyar (@NishathMP) January 31, 2019
The law of averages catches up... Wouldn't worry too much about a one terrible day! But the middle-order problem is recurring and is only festering. Must try Gill and Pant in the middle-order against Australia in home series #4thODI #NZvIND
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 31, 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal was the top scorer for India. Yes, you read that right.
Well, well. I was alive when Yuzvendra Chahal scored the most runs and faced the most deliveries for India in a cricket match. #NZvIND
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 31, 2019
Chahal has top-scored. What next? Zombies on Earth? Jadeja to shave his beard? South Africa winning a WC? #NZvIND
— Manya (@CSKian716) January 31, 2019
Kuldeep and Chahal showed once again why they are so important together in the middle overs #NZvIND
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 31, 2019
New Zealand lost a couple of wickets early but Ross Taylor saw them home with Henry Nicholls chipping in from the other end, having opened the batting.
Ross Taylor’s slog sweep is easily one of the best sights in New Zealand cricket #NZvIND
— Henry Rounce (@Henry_Rounce) January 31, 2019
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's eyes scare me sometimes.
— Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) January 31, 2019
It’s a bad day, not a bad team. Bad shot selection, not bad players #NZvIND #KeepCalm
— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 31, 2019