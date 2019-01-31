India vs New Zealand: Twitter Salutes Boult After Spell From Hell



Easy-peasy for NZ. 92 too shallow a score to defend. Twice that may have been competitive on this pitch. Given their performances in the oast year, this match can be seen as a one-off disaster. No Kohli or Dhoni too. But India must guard against complacency

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2019



In terms of balls remaining (212), this is India's worst defeat in the ODIs. A clinical, comprehensive victory for New Zealand. #4thODI #NZvIND @BLACKCAPS



— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 31, 2019





Not india’s day today but was really happy to see Shubman make his debut. He’s definitely one for the future.#NZvIND

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 31, 2019



92 all out India ... Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!!



— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019





5 for 21 in ten overs. Truly a Boult from the blue!

— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 31, 2019



Shubman Gill received a rousing welcome when he walked out. It is his first game for India while batting partner at the other end is playing his 200th game. #NZvIND



— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) January 31, 2019





there's been several prominent gills in indian sport - a sports minister, a hockey federation chief, a champion triple jumper, a top class rally driver...shubhman latest..i must be missing some? #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 31, 2019



Another star on the horizon? Shubhman Gill has been talked about and now has only his bat do the talking for him Good luck lad. #CricketLove



— Pritam Kumar Sinha (@PhlegmaticSoul) January 31, 2019





Saw #ShubmanGill bat in the flesh during the #U19WC last year. The simplicity of his footwork as compared to his peers stood out. That will be tested against Boult today. #NZvsIND

— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 31, 2019



Rohit looked like he was very cautious, wanted to see off the movement, bat long. Turned out to be a bit soft dismissal in the end.#NZvIND



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 31, 2019





Hint of swing and India’s batting in a shambles. Top five cleaned up with less than 40 on the board. Embarrassing collapse

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2019



One of the toughest debut for any batsman and Gill is going to learn from this experience.



— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 31, 2019





And that is 33 for 5. Hard hands coming through. Hopefully, he will learn. Batsmen have paid the price for playing a lot with hands #NZvIND

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 31, 2019



When Trent Boult is in full flow, few sights better in world cricket. #NZvIND



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 31, 2019





Don’t open your TV 📺 sets kind of a day for Indian fans.

— Karan Dewan (@karan13dewan) January 31, 2019



That was a superb spell from Boult. Brilliant. This reminded me of the 2002-03 spell, where India struggled a lot. Nice little reminder for India to check for any complacencies.

— Nishath Podakkudiyar (@NishathMP) January 31, 2019



The law of averages catches up... Wouldn't worry too much about a one terrible day! But the middle-order problem is recurring and is only festering. Must try Gill and Pant in the middle-order against Australia in home series #4thODI #NZvIND



— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 31, 2019





Well, well. I was alive when Yuzvendra Chahal scored the most runs and faced the most deliveries for India in a cricket match. #NZvIND

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 31, 2019



Chahal has top-scored. What next? Zombies on Earth? Jadeja to shave his beard? South Africa winning a WC? #NZvIND



— Manya (@CSKian716) January 31, 2019





Kuldeep and Chahal showed once again why they are so important together in the middle overs #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 31, 2019



Ross Taylor’s slog sweep is easily one of the best sights in New Zealand cricket #NZvIND



— Henry Rounce (@Henry_Rounce) January 31, 2019





Bhuvneshwar Kumar's eyes scare me sometimes.

— Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) January 31, 2019



It’s a bad day, not a bad team. Bad shot selection, not bad players #NZvIND #KeepCalm



— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 31, 2019



First Published: January 31, 2019, 11:30 AM IST