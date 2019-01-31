Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand: Twitter Salutes Boult After Spell From Hell

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Trent Boult’s spell from hell had India in shambles as they were blown away for just 92. New Zealand lost a couple of wickets early but managed to chase the score down to hand India an embarrassing eight-wicket loss in the fourth ODI at Hamilton on Thursday (January 31).













India lost their openers after being asked to bat first but the arrival of Shubhman Gill to the crease had every one excited.
















The joy was short lived though as Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme ran through the Indian batting line-up to reduce them to 35 for 6 in no time.













Trent Boult finished with 5/21 to rattle India who just about managed to avoid getting all out for their lowest ever ODI score – 54.










Yuzvendra Chahal was the top scorer for India. Yes, you read that right.







New Zealand lost a couple of wickets early but Ross Taylor saw them home with Henry Nicholls chipping in from the other end, having opened the batting.









Colin de GrandhommeIndiaindia vs new zealand 2019new zealandnew zealand vs india 2019rohit sharmashikhar dhawanShubman GillTrent Boult
