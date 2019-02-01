Twitter Showers Praise on Mithali Raj for Remarkable Achievement

There was no celebration for Mithali and Co. on the field as India allowed New Zealand to register a consolation win in the final encounter and failed to whitewash the three-match series, but that didn't stop Twitteratis from showering praise on one of the best players a cricketing world has seen.
After the series win with the brilliant @M_Raj03 who is the 1st women to play 200 ODIs. Congratulations! 🇮🇳🏆 #NZvIND @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/d1bnnlV4YN— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 1, 2019
Congratulations on No.200 Skipper - @M_Raj03 #TeamIndia 😎👌 pic.twitter.com/oxCWRp4qGO— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2019
Congratulations to @BCCIWomen’s captain Mithali Raj on becoming the first woman to play 200 One Day Internationals. #NZvIND 🎂 pic.twitter.com/o6erCYxhPD— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 1, 2019
200 ODI appearances for Mithali Raj! This is some serious commitment and hard work👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3KceKIlaAy— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 1, 2019
And kudos to #MithaliRaj for becoming the first player to play more than 200 ODIs. Especially significant considering she began her career in an era when not as much cricket was played. Pathbreaking.— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 1, 2019
Now India play three match T20I series against the White Ferns and the first match will be played February 6 at Wellington.
First Published: February 1, 2019, 2:20 PM IST