Twitter Showers Praise on Mithali Raj for Remarkable Achievement

After the series win with the brilliant @M_Raj03 who is the 1st women to play 200 ODIs. Congratulations! 🇮🇳🏆 #NZvIND @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/d1bnnlV4YN — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 1, 2019

Congratulations to @BCCIWomen’s captain Mithali Raj on becoming the first woman to play 200 One Day Internationals. #NZvIND 🎂 pic.twitter.com/o6erCYxhPD — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 1, 2019

200 ODI appearances for Mithali Raj! This is some serious commitment and hard work👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3KceKIlaAy — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 1, 2019

And kudos to #MithaliRaj for becoming the first player to play more than 200 ODIs. Especially significant considering she began her career in an era when not as much cricket was played. Pathbreaking. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 1, 2019

First Published: February 1, 2019, 2:20 PM IST