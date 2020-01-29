Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand: 'Keep It Up Youngsters': Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Virat Kohli & KL Rahul with Ramp Shot Picture

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his self depreciating humour, particularly with regards to his batting skills, or lack of it.

IANS |January 29, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his self depreciating humour, particularly with regards to his batting skills, or lack of it.

On Tuesday, the wrist spinner showed another example of that when he posted a collage of him holding the bat loosely in the position of the ramp shot along with those of K.L. Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli playing the same shot.

"When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters (sic.)" said Chahal in his tweet that was accompanied by many emojis.

Chahal, Rahul and Kohli are currently in New Zealand gearing up for the third T20I against the Blackcaps to be played on Wednesday. India won the first two matches that were played at Eden Park in Auckland.

India had tightened their grip on the T20I series with a seven-wicket drubbing of New Zealand in the second match after their bowlers stifled the hosts in Auckland on Sunday.

Chasing 133 proved to be a cakewalk for the visitors on a pitch that was slightly on the slower side, but the short boundaries ensured the match ended with 15 balls to spare.

The trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami allowed no respite to Kane Williamson's team after New Zealand surprisingly chose to bat, restricting them to 132-5.

KL Rahul then scored 57 not out off 50 balls while Shreyas Iyer scored 44 off 33 balls, the duo adding 86 runs for the third wicket and after Rohit Sharma's twin failure.

The third match will be played in Hamilton. The fourth match will then be played on Friday in Wellington and the final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.

