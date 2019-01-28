India vs New Zealand: Kohli Praises India's 'Relentlessness' After Sealing Series

“Three clinical games for us. I couldn't have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games," said the skipper at the post-match presentation.
“The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games, the opposition still feels that he's going to fire."
Speaking about his break from the remainder of the tour, the 30-year-old said that he’s looking forward to it.
“I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy after sealing the series. I can relax and enjoy my break.”
When quizzed about Shubman Gill, who is a part of India’s squad and could now get a look-in thanks to Kohli's departure from the squad, the skipper was all praise for the youngster.
“Shubman is a very exciting talent. When I saw him bat in the nets, I was like ‘wow’. I was not even 10 percent of that when I was 19!"
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who was awarded the player-of-the-match for his spell of 3-41, believed that sticking to their plans was the key for the bowlers’ performance on the night.
“It's really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against it. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl was the key.”
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said there was a lot his side could learn from the opposition.
“They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side."
“The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes; we’ve got to be better than that. The margins are large in white-ball cricket but it does require a lot of improvement. I think everybody is wanting to contribute more.”
The fourth ODI takes place on Thursday (January 31).
First Published: January 28, 2019, 3:57 PM IST