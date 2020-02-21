Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India *

122/5 (55.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
Live

AUS IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 21 February, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

125/4 (13.0)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

1st ODI: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Colombo SSC

22 Feb, 202009:45 IST

India vs New Zealand | Virat Kohli's Dismissal was a Massive Moment: Kyle Jamieson

While Kohli's problems outside the off-stump has been talked about, Jamieson feels that "nitpicking" wasn't the smartest thing to do.

PTI |February 21, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Virat Kohli's Dismissal was a Massive Moment: Kyle Jamieson

Getting Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara out on his first day in Test cricket is the stuff dreams are made of and no wonder Kyle Jamieson thinks events of the past couple of weeks have been "surreal".

Jamieson, who made an impact on his white ball debut during New Zealand's 3-0 ODI series win, picked three for 38 on his Test debut and also took a fine catch in the deep to leave India struggling at 122 for 5 on the first day of the opening Test.

Is he able to believe what's happening?

"Not really. It's still sinking in. The last couple of weeks have been pretty surreal as well. Pretty pleased and from a team perspective we're in a pretty good position as well," said the Auckland-born pacer, who is currently tallest, among international cricketers.

"He's a pretty good batter and such a key to their line-up. To get him early was massive for us. To get a couple (including Pujara) early was where the emotion came from, certainly pretty special," said Jamieson.

While Kohli's problems outside the off-stump has been talked about, Jamieson feels that "nitpicking" wasn't the smartest thing to do.

"He's scored runs all around the world so to try and nitpick that would be not the smartest. With the assistance of the pitch it was how we would try to make him play and he's so strong on the stump line. I probably missed a little bit but managed to get the edge which was good."

The extra bounce that he generates has been his go to strategy since he came into the ODI side.

"I tried to keep it simple the last few weeks. My role is to make them play and with that extra bounce bring them forward. There was a lot of assistance with pace and bounce and swing and seam. That simplifies was my gameplan to try to hit a good area. I stayed pretty relaxed which helped," he said expecting that second day will also be helpful for the seamers.

The height also helps him to bowl slightly more fuller than other seam bowlers, something that got rid of Pujara and Hanuma Vihari.

"With my height, I can afford to go a fraction fuller, especially out here with the extra bounce. I try to make guys commit to play off the front-foot.

"In that second spell, the first half of it, there were a lot of balls left on length. How do you commit them on the front-foot (is the key) and if it does swing or seam, you're in with a chance of bringing the edge in."

The steeper angle can also make life difficult for the batsmen, he opined.

"It just comes from a steeper angle. I'm not as quick as some of the other guys around the world but still my short ball is a weapon from the height that I can bowl it. I try and use it as much as I can as well as keeping it fuller."

He was happy that skipper Kane Williamson allowed him to bowl with the wind and it also helped him ease his nerves.

"I found out yesterday (that he was playing) and for me Test cricket has always been the pinnacle. There were a few emotions at the 'Cap Presentation' and this morning with the anthems. Also I was pretty lucky to get the wind. Not sure how often I'll get that, but no complaints."

Cheteshwar Pujaraindia vs new zealand 2020Kyle Jamiesonvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

WI v SL
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more