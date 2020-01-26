India vs New Zealand | Virat Kohli's Way of Chasing Down Totals Inspires Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer feels Virat Kohli's way of chasing down totals has taught him a lot and that is something he wants to follow after helping India win by seven wickets against New Zealand here in the second T20I on Sunday.
