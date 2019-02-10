India vs New Zealand | We Need to Work on Last 10 Overs With the Bat: Harmanpreet

Loading...
"Disappointing as all the games were so close but we couldn't get over the line. Few girls played really good cricket especially Smriti (Mandhana), Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) and few bowlers.
"I think in T20s we need to work on our last 10 overs with the bat, if we do that then we will be able to solve our problems."
Chasing 162, Mandhana (62-ball 86) got India off to a solid start. However, once she departed, Indian middle-order once again failed and couldn't get the job done.
Mandhana, who ended the series as the highest run-getter with 180 runs, said she wanted to finish the match for India.
"I really wanted to finish the game for India. Unfortunately, I couldn't," she said.
"I think we fought really well in the series. 70 to 80 percent times we were in a winning position and that's one of the takeaways. We still have some issues that we need to address. We need one batter to bat till the 20th over and someone in the middle-order to get runs later on."
White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite said the 3-0 scoreline doesn't reflect how competitive India were in this series.
"The 3-0 score doesn't show how good India have been. They were competitive throughout but we managed to cross the line again," she said.
"We have shown over the last two matches that we can make a comeback in a match."
Sophie Devine, who was named as the Player of the Match for 52-ball 72 and 2 for 21, praised Leigh Kasperek for bowling a sensible final over.
"Credit to girls for sticking through it. Another fantastic series comes to an end. Kasperek bowled a very good final over. Keeping things simple and keeping it very clear."
First Published: February 10, 2019, 2:03 PM IST