Rain Stoppage

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 335 runs, MIN. 49.4 Overs Left Today
Innings Break

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh Under-19 *

261/5 (50.0)

Bangladesh Under-19
v/s
South Africa Under-19
South Africa Under-19

0/0 (0.0)

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to field)
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Eliminator, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

197/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

140 (18.3)

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Wellington Weather: Full Game Expected With no Threat of Rain

There will be some clouds and the conditions will be windy in the day but expect the skies to clear as the day progresses. The Accuweather tells that, in the night, skies will be clear, hence we can expect a full game on Friday. Weather, anyway, has been good so far in New Zealand as far as this series is concerned.

Cricketnext Staff |January 30, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
India celebrate a dismissal. ICC/Twitter

India will look to increase their lead in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand when they take on the home side in Wellington on Friday.

The match will start at 12.30 PM (IST). Live scorecard, over-by-over commentary and on-ground updates of the match will be available on the Cricketnext live blog.

Virat Kohli mentioned at Hamilton that the likes of Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini could be in the reckoning for places in the fourth match, thus expect a few changes from the Indian side.

India can afford to do that too, for they're on a roll with three victories in three matches in New Zealand. The first one was a tightly contested high-scoring game, the second was a one-sided affair, while the third was as thrilling as it gets.

India stuck to the same XI through the three matches, and almost every one of them got a good performance in. India's challenge now is to maintain the momentum even while changing their winning combination.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
