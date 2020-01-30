Wellington Weather: Full Game Expected With no Threat of Rain
There will be some clouds and the conditions will be windy in the day but expect the skies to clear as the day progresses. The Accuweather tells that, in the night, skies will be clear, hence we can expect a full game on Friday. Weather, anyway, has been good so far in New Zealand as far as this series is concerned.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
