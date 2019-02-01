India vs New Zealand: White Ferns Register Consolation Win, India Win Series 2-1

Chasing 150 to win, Suzie Bates (57) and Amy Satterthwaite (66*) put together an 84-run stand for the second wicket to ensure the home side eventually had no trouble getting over the line with 20.4 overs to spare.
After Jhulan Goswami ran out Lauren Down in the end of the seventh over, Bates and Satterthwaite took the attack to the Indian bowlers, regularly finding the boundary.
Bates would eventually fall victim to Poonam Yadav after she edged one onto the stumps, but Sophie Devine ensured there were no further hiccups for the home side en route to a clinical win.
For India it was a day to forget as the bowling attack failed to get the early breakthroughs after a poor showing with the bat saw them skittled out for 149 in the first innings.
Put in to bat after New Zealand won the toss, India struggled to get going and lost wickets in regular intervals.
Jemimah Rodrigues (12), Harmanpreet Kaur (24) and Dayalan Hemalatha (13) all got starts but could not convert them into a big score.
Only Deepti Sharma’s knock of 52 added some respectability to the total. Smriti Mandhana, whose form with the bat was so crucial in the previous games, could only score 1.
Skipper Mithali Raj, who made history in this game by becoming the first woman to play 200 ODIs, could only add 9 to the total.
Anna Patterson was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, ending the match with figures of 4-28. She got the prize scalps of Mandhana, Deepti and Harmanpreet before removing Shikha Pandey late in the innings.
She was ably supported by Lea Tahuhu (3-26) and Amelia Kerr (2-43), with Leigh Kasperek also taking one wicket.
The two sides will now play a three-match T20I series. The first match is on Wednesday (February 6) at Wellington.
First Published: February 1, 2019, 12:23 PM IST