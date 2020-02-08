Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

248/3 (66.3)

Pakistan lead by 15 runs, MIN. 23.3 Overs Left Today
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Final, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 08 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

116/5 (12.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

18/3 (2.4)

Melbourne Stars need 99 runs in 56 balls at 10.60 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

Match 3: NEP VS USA

live
NEP NEP
USA USA

Auckland

08 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Match 4: NEP VS OMA

upcoming
NEP NEP
OMA OMA

Auckland

09 Feb, 202009:15 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

09 Feb, 202013:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Will be Great to Win 3-0: Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham lauded his bowlers for pulling off a series-clinching win in the second ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 8, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Will be Great to Win 3-0: Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham lauded his bowlers for pulling off a series-clinching win in the second ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

"It's a great victory. The batters won the last game and today the bowlers did the job for us. It's always a funny wicket, if you pick up early wickets, you are always in the game. That partnership for us towards the back-end was a vital one," he said, referring to the 76-run unbroken stand for the ninth wicket between Ross Taylor and debutant Kyle Jamieson.

India too had a recovery of sorts from 153 for 7 with Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja adding 76 for the eighth wicket, before Jamieson once again made the difference with the wicket of Saini (45).

"I was never satisfied till the last wicket was taken. It was about juggling the bowlers around. They kept coming back and Kyle on debut was fantastic today. It will be great to win 3-0, fingers crossed." said Latham.

Jamieson said he was yet to recover from the highs of the debut.

"I'm on a high at the moment, need time to sink it in," he said. "The game ebbed and flowed all along. My approach with the bat was pretty simple, take it to the 50 overs.

"A total of around 230-240, we would have been happy.  I just wanted to stay there and stick with Ross, be there till the end. A surreal moment to get a wicket in the first over (of Prithvi Shaw), it was more relief than anything else, happy that I didn't go for too many. International cricket is high intensity with a big crowd watching along."

india vs new zealand 2020Kyle Jamiesontom latham

Related stories

India vs New Zealand | Assistant Coach Luke Ronchi Takes Field as Substitute for New Zealand
Cricketnext Staff | February 8, 2020, 3:29 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | Assistant Coach Luke Ronchi Takes Field as Substitute for New Zealand

India vs New Zealand | Have to Be More Attacking Against Indian Spinners: Martin Guptill
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 12:57 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | Have to Be More Attacking Against Indian Spinners: Martin Guptill

India vs New Zealand | In Numbers: Kiwis Enter Record Books With Second Highest ODI Chase Against India
Cricketnext Staff | February 5, 2020, 6:25 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | In Numbers: Kiwis Enter Record Books With Second Highest ODI Chase Against India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020

OMA v NEP
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more