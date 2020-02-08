India vs New Zealand | Will be Great to Win 3-0: Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham lauded his bowlers for pulling off a series-clinching win in the second ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
"It's a great victory. The batters won the last game and today the bowlers did the job for us. It's always a funny wicket, if you pick up early wickets, you are always in the game. That partnership for us towards the back-end was a vital one," he said, referring to the 76-run unbroken stand for the ninth wicket between Ross Taylor and debutant Kyle Jamieson.
India too had a recovery of sorts from 153 for 7 with Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja adding 76 for the eighth wicket, before Jamieson once again made the difference with the wicket of Saini (45).
"I was never satisfied till the last wicket was taken. It was about juggling the bowlers around. They kept coming back and Kyle on debut was fantastic today. It will be great to win 3-0, fingers crossed." said Latham.
Jamieson said he was yet to recover from the highs of the debut.
"I'm on a high at the moment, need time to sink it in," he said. "The game ebbed and flowed all along. My approach with the bat was pretty simple, take it to the 50 overs.
"A total of around 230-240, we would have been happy. I just wanted to stay there and stick with Ross, be there till the end. A surreal moment to get a wicket in the first over (of Prithvi Shaw), it was more relief than anything else, happy that I didn't go for too many. International cricket is high intensity with a big crowd watching along."
