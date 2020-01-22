India vs New Zealand | Interesting to See How Kohli Deals With NZ Seamers on Tour: Hesson
India's limited overs tour of New Zealand, which starts with the first T20I on Friday will pose a challenge to Indian batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, according to former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson. He however said that if they play close to their body and avoid mistakes in the initial stages, conditions will be conducive to batting.
Cricketnext Staff | January 21, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Team Rankings