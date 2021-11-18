India vs NZ: Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant Appears to Have Special Connection With No 17

India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first T20I match in Jaipur on the back of superb knocks by captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. The hosts bowled first and restricted New Zealand to 164 and then knocked down the target with two balls to spare.

Suryakumar and Rohit were the architects of India’s victory. Both batters scored 62 and 48 runs respectively. Opener KL Rahul was dismissed for 15 while Shreyas Iyer, who returned to the team was dismissed for 5. In his debut match, Venkatesh Iyer slammed Daryl Mitchell for a four but then was dismissed trying to reverse paddle. The equation did get tight in the end but Rishabh Pant smashed Mitchell over mid-off for a boundary to seal the win.

The 24-year-old Pant has been playing the role of a consistent finisher for India. Pant, who made his debut for India in the year 2017, has become an important player of the team across all three formats. In the first T20 match against New Zealand, Pant had a special connection with number 17. In the 1st T20I, he wore the number 17 jersey and remained unbeaten on 17 runs in 17 balls against the Blackcaps.

In his career so far, Pant has played 25 Tests, 18 ODIs and 39 T20Is for India. He has 1549 runs in Test matches, 529 in ODIs and 607 runs in T20s. He has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries in Test cricket. At the same time, he has scored two fifties in ODIs and T20Is.

Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL. Under his leadership, Delhi’s team was successful in reaching the playoffs this year. In IPL, the wicket-keeper batter scored 2498 runs in 84 matches at a strike rate of 147. He has one century and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here