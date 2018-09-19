India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai Highlights - As It Happened

22:11(IST)

Rohit Sharma dismissed bowled for 52 by Shadab Khan

Back to back dismissal for Rohit by a spinner.

1st time Rohit dismissed bowled by spinner in 11 innings.

The last time he was dismissed bowled by a spinner was vs SL in 2017 by Akila Dhananjaya at Vizag.

1st time in 17 inning Rohit dismissed by a leg-spinner.

Adam Zampa was the last leggie to dismiss Rohit in ODIs in 2017 at Nagpur.

1st time in 17 innings that Rohit has not converted his 50 into 100.

He converted his last 6 50+ scores into 100s.