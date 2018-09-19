Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 19, 2018, 11:33 PM IST

Match 5, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 19 September, 2018

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Live Blog

Highlights

23:22(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Man of the Match: Always good to get any team to a low total. Great to see Jadhav bowl well in the absence of Hardik Pandya. On a track where the ball doesn't swing, it's important to bowl back of a length and try to hit the stumps. Key is not to give too many runs and force the batsmen to make mistakes. It's tough and hot, also the tracks are flat and perhaps due to the heat, Hardik got injured as he was playing in England and couldn't adjust to the different conditions here.

23:21(IST)

Rohit Sharma: The bowlers took wickets early as well, it was important to do that becuase they have quality in there and we wanted to make sure not to make things easy for them. We spoke about not giving room to the batsmen and it worked. The first few overs disciplined and the spinners took over. Once they had a partnership, we discussed not to panic and it was important to just stick to the plans. He (Jadhav) has been working on his bowling, takes his bowling very seriously. Every now and then, he does the job which is crucial. Enjoyed the little innings that I played, got out to a great delivery. We haven't played here much and we have understood how to plan on such pitches. Opening partnership sets the key on such tracks and it was a fine finish by Dinesh and Rayudu. (2/2)

23:19(IST)

Rohit Sharma, India Captain:Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes we made in the last game. It was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. We stuck to our plans. Spinners kept it tight, (1/2)

23:12(IST)

Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan Captain: The team has a wake-up call and we hope to not repeat the same mistakes that we made in this match, in the upcoming matches. We got a start but we lost wickets in the middle and we could not come back into the match. You could say it was bad batting, apart from Babar Azam everyone got out to soft shots.
 

23:11(IST) Pakistan Missed the Chance to Take Advantage of 'Vulnerable' India - Waqar Younis

Former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis feels that Pakistan lost a golden opportunity to get one over their arch-rivals India, in their group stage encounter at the Asia Cup in Dubai.

https://www.news18.com

23:08(IST)
23:07(IST)

FOUR! That's the end then, the game ended a long time back but Rayudu officials ends with a  four. India completely outclassing Pakistan in all departments here and registering the easiest of victories. Nothing went right for Pakistan today meanwhile India bounced back after a rusty performance against Hong Kong. They win this one by 8 wickets and its the biggest win in terms of balls remaining for India!

23:01(IST)

FOUR! Rayudu gets his dancing shoes and comes down the track. Goes inside out and past long off for a boundary. India are 153/2 with just 9 more runs required to win. 

22:59(IST)
22:57(IST)

The stadium quickly getting empty here, India are also taking their own time with Rayudu and Karthik dealing in 1s and 2s at the moment. This could be India's biggest win in terms of balls remaining if they reach the target with more than 105 runs to spare!

22:49(IST)
22:45(IST)

Mohammad Amir comes back into the attack as the match enters its final phases here, India just strolling towards victory here with no real intent. Just two runs from the over and India are 132/2

22:38(IST)
22:36(IST)

FOUR! Rayudu again times one perfectly past backward point for a boundary. India doing this really easy now and this victory will surely boost their confidence going ahead in the tournament. India need 34 more runs to win here off 174 balls

22:29(IST)

This looks like a mere formality now, just 45 more runs required to win for India. Karthik and Rayudu doing it in singles for now but it won't be long before you see one of the going for the big hits. India are 118/2

22:24(IST)

SIX! Fantastic shot by Rayudu and it goes all the way for a maximum. Great shot that as he picked the length early and played a pull shot off his backfoot. India need just 49 more runs to win now, and are 114/2 after 18 overs

22:19(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs close to his half-century here, Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket as Dhawan looks to go for the cut but can't get the elevation he wanted. Hits it straight to backward point where Babar Azam takes a sharp catch. India are 104/2

22:16(IST)

100 is up for India! Further bad news for Pakistani fans is that Shadab seems to have done some damage to his back here. He is off the field and looks like won't take any further part. India are 100/1 after 16 overs.

22:11(IST)

Rohit Sharma dismissed bowled for 52 by Shadab Khan

         Back to back dismissal for Rohit by a spinner.
         1st time Rohit dismissed bowled by spinner in 11 innings.

   The last time he was dismissed bowled by a spinner was vs SL in 2017 by Akila Dhananjaya at Vizag.

         1st time in 17 inning Rohit dismissed by a leg-spinner.

   Adam Zampa was the last leggie to dismiss Rohit in ODIs in 2017 at Nagpur.

         1st time in 17 innings that Rohit has not converted his 50 into 100.

   He converted his last 6 50+ scores into 100s.

22:09(IST)

FOUR! Dhawan takes over from where Rohit left, again some room and Dhawan punches it off the backfoot behind square leg for a boundary. India quickly approaching 100 here and are 97/1

22:02(IST)

WICKET! Shadab Khan gets the breakthrough immediately, he gets a googly first up and Rohit doesn't pick it. It goes onto clatter the stumps, no one saw that coming! India are now 86/1 after 13 overs. Rohit departs for 52 off 39 balls.

22:00(IST)

50 for Rohit Sharma, 35th ODI half-century for Rohit, 6th half-century for Rohit vs PAK (No century vs PAK).
         1st half-century for Rohit in UAE. 2nd fifty plus score for Rohit as captain

21:57(IST)

21:55(IST)

This just looks like a walk in the park at the moment, Dhawan and Rohit are batting like men possessed here. A flick off the pads from Dhawan and it goes for a stunning boundary. India are 73/0 after 12 overs here

21:48(IST)

SIX! Hasan Ali travels the distance now and this time its Shikhar Dhawan. A short ball and he goes for the pull. Does it with class as it goes all the way for a maximum. India bossing this chase at the moment

21:46(IST)

Again 6 runs from the over, India are off to the perfect start here. Dhawan and Rohit in total control here and India might well be eyeing a 10-wicket victory here. India are now 58/0 after 10 overs

21:40(IST)

Rohit Sharma is seeing the ball like a football here, another superb shot as he picks the ball early and pulls with class. India's opening partnership crosses 50 and the men in blue are 52/0, Rohit is on 37!

21:38(IST) Can't disagree with this then!
21:35(IST)

Second Tier six! This is what happens when Rohit hits it from the middle, pulled with absolute class and it goes for a 96m six! Though it was a free hit but still a fantastic shot that. India are 46/0 after 8 overs

21:33(IST)

It's the batsman's game after all. not the smartest of bowling as Usman goes short and Rohit looks to go for the pull. Gets it on the outer half of the bat and it flies away for a six! Such is the quality of bats these days. Also straight into the Indian dressing room. India are 35/0

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai Highlights - As It Happened

LATEST UPDATE: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs close to his half-century here, Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket as Dhawan looks to go for the cut but can't get the elevation he wanted. Hits it straight to backward point where Babar Azam takes a sharp catch. India are 104/2

Catch all the live cricket score from the Asia Cup 2018 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan through our live blog. This is a good chance for Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan to put pressure on Team India after the latter had an ordinary game against Hong Kong.

India survived a mighty scare before recording an unimpressive 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match of the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Tuesday. In pursuit of a stiff 286-run target, the unheralded Hong Kong opening pair of Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) added a record 174-run partnership to raise hopes of a major upset before inexperience cost them dearly as they managed 259 for eight. Nizakat and Rath's 174-run stand is the associate nation's highest partnership in ODI cricket. This was after Shikhar Dhawan found his mojo in familiar flat tracks with a lack of movement, helping himself to his 14th ODI century.
Dhawan, who had a horrendous tour of England, cashed in on the chance against weaker opposition on a low and slow continental pitch, smashing 127 off 120 balls as India scored 285 for seven after being asked to bat. Dhawan hit as many as 15 boundaries and two sixes en route his century but India witnessed a mini batting collapse and failed to cross the 300-run mark against the unfancied bowling attack of Hong Kong. Later, the Indian bowlers and fielders looked rusty till Nizakat and Rath were at the crease as the duo played with consummate ease to frustrate Rohit Sharma's men for close to 35 overs. But it was a known fact that India just needed one wicket to tilt the match in their favour as Hong Kong doesn't have the big stage experience and the breakthrough eventually came in the 35th over.
It took chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) to break the dangerous-looking partnership when Rath picked out Rohit at extra cover with a gentle drive. That was the trigger as Hong Kong lost the plot thereafter with another set batsman Nizakat departing in the next over, lwg-before to debutant Khaleel Ahmed (3/48). The dismissals brought in two fresh batsmen at the crease and as expected it was never going to be easy for them to get going immediately on the slow pitch and it turned out to be so. Thereafter, the script panned out how India wanted as Yuzvendra Chahal (3/46), who looked ineffective early on, came to the party and picked up three wickets. Earlier, together with comeback man Ambati Rayudu (60), Dhawan stitched 116 runs for the second wicket off 130 deliveries, to lay the foundation for India's total after the early dismissal of skipper Rohit (23).
Sent into bat, India lost Rohit with the scoreboard reading 45 in 7.4 overs but Dhawan and Rayudu joined hands to share a century stand during their chanceless knocks. Returning to the side after clearing the YoYo test, Rayudu grabbed the opportunity with both hands and hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 70-ball knock. But just when it seemed the duo would take the opposition to the cleaners, Rayudu edged an Ehsan Nawaz bouncer to Scott McKechnie behind the stumps, trying an upper cut. After the end of Dhawan-Rayudu partnership, the Indian batsmen found the going tough against slow bowlers of Hong Kong on a relatively slow pitch, where shot making is not easy for a new batsman. Dhawan and next man Dinesh Karthik (33) then shared 79 runs for the third wicket to take the side forward before Hong Kong picked up three quick wickets to put brakes on India's scoring rate.
Dhawan himself wasted a golden opportunity to score a big hundred, holing out to Tanwir Afzal off off-spinner Kinchit Shah's (3/39) bowling in the 41st over. MS Dhoni's stay at the crease was limited to three deliveries as he failed to gauge the slowness of the pitch and edged one to McKechnie off off-spinner Ehsan Khan (2/65) in the next over. As if that was not enough, Karthik too gave away his wicket while trying to go for a big shot on a slow wicket, caught at deep mid-wicket to Babar Hayat off Shah. Towards the end, Kedar Jadhav made a 27-ball 28 but he too found shot-making difficult because of the the slow nature of the pitch. In fact, Hong Kong bowled brilliantly in the last 10 overs as India scored just 48 runs losing five wickets.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

