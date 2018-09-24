Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2018, 12:20 AM IST

Super Four - Match 3, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 23 September, 2018

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

Live Blog

Highlights

23:56(IST)
23:54(IST)

That's it then! Sensational, India win this one by 9 wickets and its their biggest win ever against Pakistan (in terms of wicket lost). At halfway stage we thought we had a game on but Rohit & Dhawan have taken the game by the scruff of the neck and register a sensational victory. Completely one-sided and India are assured of a spot in the final.

23:48(IST)
23:46(IST)

SIX! Again pulled with class, India are strolling towards victory now. The score moves to 230/1 and just 8 runs required for victory now

23:41(IST)

Rohit Sharma completes 19th ODI.

This is also his first ton vs PAK

His second ton as a captain of IND.

Also this is the first ton by a captain at Dubai (D.S.C)

23:39(IST)

100! A quick two and he completes his ton, What an innings yet again from the Indian captain, he has led from the front here and India are absolutely cruising at the moment. They move to 220/1 with just 18 runs required to win

23:37(IST)

FOUR! Rayudu now guides one past the keeper and all the way for a boundary, nothing to gain for the Hyderabadi batsman here and everything to lose. He will be looking to stay unbeaten here, India are 218/1 after 35 overs

23:34(IST)

Finally the 210 runs stand between S Dhawan and R Sharma is broken.

S Dhawan run out for 114 runs

23:29(IST)

WICKET! Disaster for India, Dhawan looks for a single but Rohit is ball watching there, He doesn't even come out of the crease. Dhawan has to run back and this time its a good throw from Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik does the rest at the non-striker's end. India are 210/1 here.

23:26(IST)

SIX and FOUR! Dhawan is tearing into the Pakistan attack here, first picks the slower ball and that six is more than 100m. long. Then a boundary straight down the ground, India cross 200, they are now 209/0 after 33 overs

23:23(IST)

100! Shikhar Dhawan completes a marvellous ton, he has been absolutely untroubled here. This is his second ton in the series and he has been absolutely dominant. 103* off just 95 balls and he reaches the landmark with a boundary through the off-side, India are 198/0

23:22(IST)

Shoaib Malik now comes into the attack for Pakistan, he starts by conceding 3 runs. Dhawan moves to 99 and Rohit Sharma is batting on 93 here, who do you think will complete his century first? Rohit to take strike though in the next over

23:18(IST)
23:12(IST)

This is now officially the highest partnership between Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, beating 178 against Australia in Nagpur. Just 30 overs bowled and India are already 179/0, this looks like a big thrashing for Pakistan

23:07(IST) This tells the story!
23:04(IST)

DROPPED! Fakhar Zaman drops one at short-midwicket here, Rohit had pulled it with power but hit it straight to Fakhar, he tries to get his hands on it but the ball hits his palm before going down. India are 164/0 after 28 overs here.

23:01(IST)

Now, this looks like a race between Rohit and Dhawan about who will reach his century first. Dhawan batting on 81 and Rohit unbeaten on 75. Who do you think will reach his ton first?! India are 157/0

22:58(IST)

FOUR! Now Rohit Sharma brings out the big drive, through the covers and all the way for a boundary. This is a dominant performance from India, they are sending a message to Pakistan here. The score moves to 152/0 after 26 overs.

22:56(IST)

SIX! Pulled and pulled hard, the sound it made was enough to see the result. It goes way back into the stands behind deep-midwicket for a six. India quickly approaching 150 here and are 148/0 at the moment

22:53(IST)

You keep bowling short balls at Dhawan and you keep paying the price, again short, and Dhawan gets out the pull shot which goes for a four. India are well and truly in control here, with the score currently reading 138/0

22:49(IST)

SIX! Shikhar Dhawan pulls one now and connects right from the middle, it goes towards fine leg for a six! Hitting the LED fencing on the full, what a shot that and Amir continues to leak runs. India are 131/0 after 24 overs

22:46(IST)

Good over from Hasan Ali as he concedes just 1 run, he is the only bowler who looks like picking a wicket at the moment. India move onto 123/0 here and are doing this quite easily.

22:39(IST)

Pulled with no mercy at all. Mohammed Amir's dismal form continues as Indian openers continue to punish Pakistan. Rohit Sharma also brings up his half-century by clipping one towards leg side and picking two runs. Third consecutive half-century for Rohit and India are now 118/0

22:36(IST)

Hasan Ali comes back into the attack, he is getting the ball to reverse swing a bit here but India can afford to be a bit watchful here. This looks like a procession at the moment. India are now 110/0 after 21 overs

22:34(IST)
22:32(IST)
22:32(IST)

Even Shadab is going for runs now, Dhawan uses his feet and hits the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. India are bossing this chase and Pakistan really need something special to come back in this one, India are 107/0 after 20 overs

22:26(IST)

FOUR! Short of length from Hasan Ali and he pays the price, fantastic shot from Dhawan as he pulls with great ease and the ball rushes towards the boundary. India are 97/0 here and seem to be well in control.

22:24(IST)
22:23(IST)

STAT ATTACK: S Dhawan completes his 26th ODI fifty.

This is his 3rd fifty vs PAK.

He is batting on 50*

IND: 91/0 after 18 overs

Loading...
The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 23 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: It's time for Round 2.

For all the hype around it, Round 1 of India vs Pakistan was an immaterial one as far as the Asia Cup was concerned. The match too ended up not living up to its hype, India running away with the game with an all-round performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedhar Jadhav ran through the Pakistan line-up and bowled them out for 162, a total that was chased down with ease by the Indian top order. In fact, the one-sided nature of the contests has been the theme for many of the recent India-Pakistan matches. Each and every game has been preceded with hype and talks about on-field war, but the actual games have ended up falling flat. The Champions Trophy final was won easily by Pakistan. India won with similar ease when the two sides met in the group stage of that tournament. Ditto in the two T20Is in 2016 - the World T20 and Asia Cup - and in the World Cup 2015 game in Adelaide. The last proper India-Pakistan thriller was in the 2014 Asia Cup when Shahid Afridi slammed R Ashwin for two sixes in the last over to seal a one-wicket win. Round 2 could perhaps break the trend. While the talks around the previous meeting was all hype, the one around the second game is more focused on the actual game. That's because the stakes are slightly higher, and both teams find themselves in good positions. India have won all their three games so far, including their first Super Four game against Bangladesh. Pakistan have had a tougher route - they slipped against India in the group stage and then survived a scare against Afghanistan on Friday. In many ways, it's a typical Pakistan progression. Never a side known to win consistently, Pakistan have huffed and puffed but are still a major threat. Slowly but steadily, they are putting together the pieces; Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik scored half-centuries against a potent Afghanistan attack in a stiff chase.

Azam and Malik got starts even against India, before their dismissals turned the game around. They will once again be key on Sunday's clash for they'll have to counter three spinners, with Ravindra Jadeja joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Or potentially four, if Jadhav chips in with his wily off-breaks. Pakistan will want Fakhar Zaman and Sarfraz Ahmed to do better. Zaman has scores of 24, 0 and 0 in the tournament, while Sarfraz has made 14 runs in two games. Zaman in particular is key, for he came into the tournament with terrific form and can change the course of the game with his aggressive batting. India already know that - they only have to rewind to the Champions Trophy 2017. India will take confidence from the way they kept Zaman under check in the first match. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were terrific with the new ball - bowling back of length and straight, not giving the opener any room to free his arms. Frustration then led to Zaman, and Imam, throwing away their wickets. The platform was destroyed, and the rest only followed. India will be looking to follow the same template, and they also have the additional spin option in Jadeja who resumed his ODI career after more than a year's break with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

"Playing for India is a big pride for us, whether it's India - Pakistan or against any other team," he said, looking ahead to the next game after the Bangladesh ODI. A lot of people watch India-Pakistan and get excited. It'll be a good match. We're doing well and they have a good team too. So it should be an interesting game.India's batsmen have been in good form, but their bowlers' success in the last two matches meant they haven't been able to test one key area - their middle-order batting - yet. The middle-order only posted 48 runs in the last 10 overs against Hong Kong, but with India winning by eight and seven wickets respectively in the next two games, the middle order hasn't come into play. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are among the runs, while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik have made decent contributions. The key for Pakistan will be to get past these four quickly, as the rest haven't been exposed much yet. India perhaps won't mind that, for such a situation will help them test the Dhoni and Jadhavs and Jadejas with the bigger picture in mind. Pakistan will hope to have Shadab Khan fit in time. His replacement against Afghanistan, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bagged three wickets while Mohammad Amir's replacement Shaheen Afridi too impressed with a couple of wickets. He could have had more if not for some sloppy catching. But Pakistan will know that however well they bowl, they'll have to bat better to give their bowlers a chance. If they can do that, and bring all departments firing in unison, we could witness the thrilling India-Pakistan clash that everyone is yearning for. The winner of Sunday's game will almost surely make it to the final. The loser could make their way too, potentially setting up Round 3.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

