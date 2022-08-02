Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Match Set for August 28 in Dubai - Check Out Full Schedule

The much-awaited Aisa Cup 2022 fixture was announced with India set to open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. The tournament begins with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan on August 28.

India have been clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and one qualifier team. Group B constitutes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The final of the tournament is slated for September 11 in Dubai. Announcing the fixtures on Twitter, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated,” The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The multination Asian tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka. However, the ongoing political turmoil in the island nation forced the event to be shifted to the UAE.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday released an official statement, confirming the change of host nation.

“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE,” a release from the Asian Cricket Council read.

Although Sri Lanka has hosted Australia recently which saw three ODIs, five T20Is, and three Tests, and is currently hosting Pakistan, the situation has taken a nosedive recently which saw massive protests in the national capital. This led to the head of state fleeing the country.

“We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup,” SLC President Shammi Silva said. “While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka cricket will work closely with the ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup,” he added. Sri Lanka will play the opener against Afghanistan in Dubai on September 28 while defending champions India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan the next day at the same venue. (With Agency Inputs)

