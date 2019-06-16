starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 22:IND VS PAK

live
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

16 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Suffers Hamstring Injury, Won't Bowl Further in Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
India vs Pakistan | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Suffers Hamstring Injury, Won't Bowl Further in Match

Manchester: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has reported tightness in his left hamstring and will not bowl further in India's game against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday (June 16).

Bhuvneshwar walked off the field after bowling 2.4 overs for 8 runs in Pakistan's chase of 337. He had issues with the landing area, and eventually landed awkwardly leading to the injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this stage.

With Bhuvneshwar walking off, Vijay Shankar completed the fifth over and struck first ball dismissing Imam-ul-Haq lbw.

India posted 336 for 5  thanks to a century from Rohit Sharma and half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Pakistan were 49 for 1 in the 13th over.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the only other frontline pacers in the Indian squad. Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer, is traveling with the squad as a net bowler.

Bhuvneswar Kumaricc world cup 2019Imam-ul-HaqIndia vs PakistanVijay Shankar

Related stories

Cricketnext Staff | January 1, 1970, 5:30 AM IST

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more