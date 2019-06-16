India vs Pakistan | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Suffers Hamstring Injury, Won't Bowl Further in Match

Manchester: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has reported tightness in his left hamstring and will not bowl further in India's game against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday (June 16).
Bhuvneshwar walked off the field after bowling 2.4 overs for 8 runs in Pakistan's chase of 337. He had issues with the landing area, and eventually landed awkwardly leading to the injury.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this stage.
With Bhuvneshwar walking off, Vijay Shankar completed the fifth over and struck first ball dismissing Imam-ul-Haq lbw.
India posted 336 for 5 thanks to a century from Rohit Sharma and half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Pakistan were 49 for 1 in the 13th over.
Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the only other frontline pacers in the Indian squad. Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer, is traveling with the squad as a net bowler.
