India vs Pakistan | Numbers Behind India's Imposing 6-0 Record Against Pakistan in World Cups

6-0!
No, we are not referring to the typical score-line of a Rafael Nadal set at Roland Garros.
This is the record at World Cup matches between India and Pakistan – one of the greatest cricketing rivalries in the history of the sport.
Although Pakistan has the better record overall having won 73 of the 131 matches against their arch-rivals, it is India who has dominated their neighbours on the biggest stage in the flagship tournament of the sport.
A Summary of the Clashes
March 4, 1992, Sydney: India won by 43 runs
India: 216 for 7 in 49 overs, Pakistan: 173 all out in 48.1 overs
MoM: Sachin Tendulkar
Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 54 off just 62 deliveries (coming into bat at 101 for 3) and Kapil Dev’s cameo 35 off 26, India posted a competitive 216 for 7. Aamer Sohail top scored in the match with 62 but a splendid bowling performance by India saw them bowl out Pakistan for 173. Manoj Prabhakar, Kapil and Javagal Srinath all picked two wickets each.
March 9, 1996, Bangalore, Quarter-Final: India won by 39 runs
India: 287 for 8 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 248 for 9 in 49 overs
MoM: Navjot Sidhu
Opening the innings, Navjot Sidhu anchored the Indian batting and top-scored with 93 but it was Ajay Jadeja’s cameo – 45 of 25 balls (he got stuck into Waqar Younis) that was the game-changer for India. Saeed Anwar and Sohail gave Pakistan a rollicking start but the latter’s dismissal to Venkatesh Prasad (which has now become a part of cricketing folklore) derailed the chase and they ended well short. Local boys, Prasad and Anil Kumble picked three wickets each.
June 8, 1999, Manchester: India won by 47 runs
India: 227 for 6 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 180 all out in 45.3 overs
MoM: Venkatesh Prasad
Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin registered fifties as India posted 227 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Prasad then ran through the Pakistan top and middle order accounting for the wickets of Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saleem Malik, Moin Khan and Wasim Akram as Pakistan folded for 180. Prasad returned with 5-27 in 9.3 overs.
March 1, 2003, Centurion: India won by 6 wickets (26 balls remaining)
Pakistan: 273 for 7 in 50 overs, India: 276 for 4 in 45.4 overs
Riding on Anwar’s hundred, Pakistan posted a stiff challenge for India after recording 273. But a splendid 98 off just 75 deliveries and an unbeaten 99-run stand between Dravid and Yuvraj Singh ensured a thrashing Indian victory.
March 30, 2011, Mohali, Semi-Final: India won by 29 runs
India: 260 for 9 in 50 overs, Pakistan: 231 all-out in 49.5 overs
A quickfire 38 from Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar’s circumspect 85 helped India post 260. Wahab Riaz was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers with 5 wickets. Pakistan squandered a good start and lost their way in the middle leaving too much to do for Misbah-ul-Haq. In the end, they fell well short.
February 15, 2015, Adelaide: India won by 76 runs
India: 300 for 7 in 50 overs, Pakistan 224 all-out in 47 overs
MoM: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli’s 107, Shikhar Dhawan’s 73 and Suresh Raina’s quickfire 74 helped India post their highest total in World Cup clashes against Pakistan – 300 for 7 at a packed Adelaide Oval. Sohail Khan picked up 5 wickets for Pakistan. Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling attack and tore into the Pakistani middle order who offered little resistance barring a fighting 76 from Misbah. This was Pakistan’s biggest defeat (in terms of runs) against India in World Cup matches.
Observations:
India and Pakistan did not play each other in the first 4 editions of the World Cup but since then have played in every edition barring 2007 when both exited early from the tournament.
Though none of the 6 World Cup clashes between the two sides have quite gone down to the wire – India has had such a stranglehold over these matches – the semi-final in Mohali was perhaps Pakistan’s best chance of putting one across India.
Pakistan have been guilty of being bowled out and not playing their full quota of 50 overs in as many as 4 run-chases.
Venkatesh Prasad is the only bowler to have won a Man of the Match Award in these 6 encounters.
The Toss Factor
The captain winning the toss has elected to bat on all 6 occasions – this is a remarkable statistic which shows the pressure of an India-Pakistan encounter. Win the toss, put the runs on the board and then let the opposition handle the pressure of the chase and the occasion.
India has won the toss on 5 occasions, elected to bat first of course and won on all instances. Centurion was the only aberration of sort – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat but India chased down the target.
We now look at some of the standout numbers from the six World Cup clashes between India and Pakistan.
Highest Team Total: 300 for 7 – India at Adelaide in 2015
Highest Team Total (Pakistan): 273 for 7 at Centurion in 2003
Man of the Match Awards: 3 – Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar won the MoM award in 1992, 2003 and 2011 – that is on 3 occasions in 6 World Cup matches against Pakistan – a stunning achievement!
Highest Aggregate Runs: 313 – Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar scored 313 runs against Pakistan in 5 World Cup matches at an average of 78.25 and strike rate of 83.24.
He is followed by Saeed Anwar who scored 185 runs in 3 innings at 61.66 at a strike rate of 91.58.
Maximum Fifty-Plus Scores: 3 – Sachin Tendulkar
Only two hundreds have been scored in India-Pakistan World Cup encounters – Anwar in 2003 and Kohli in 2015.
Highest Individual Score: 107 – Virat Kohli in Adelaide in 2015
Highest Strike Rate in an Innings (min. runs 30): 180 – Ajay Jadeja (45 in 25 balls) in Bangalore in 1996
Maximum Number of Wickets: 8 – Venkatesh Prasad
Prasad took 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9 and strike rate of 14.6 against Pakistan.
Best Bowling Figures: 5-27 in 9.3 overs – Venkatesh Prasad at Old Trafford in 1999
Best Economy (min. 2 matches): Venkatesh Prasad – 3.69
India have absorbed the pressure of playing in the big matches on the biggest stage better than Pakistan. Their players have shown great temperament and risen to the occasion at the world stage and outperformed their Pakistani counterparts.
Coupled with that India’s recent form in ODI cricket and they start as the overwhelming favourites at Old Trafford on Sunday, 16th June.
Can they make it Lucky 7?
