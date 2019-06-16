Gayle Gets Suit in India-Pakistan Colours for 40th Birthday

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Manchester on Sunday has got everybody excited. There are fans from both nations eagerly waiting for the contest, including a certain Chris Gayle.
The West Indies has got a suit altered for himself for his 40th birthday combining the colours of India and Pakistan to mark the occasion.
View this post on InstagramYup! I’m rocking my india ???? Pakistan ???? Suit, all love and respect!?? ???... I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th ??...its lit ?? ?????????? #FashionOverStyle #UniverseBoss #KingGayle #45 #333 #Suit @sidbafna #Attiitude #CWC19A post shared by KingGayle ?? (@chrisgayle333) on Jun 15, 2019 at 5:16am PDT
A post shared by KingGayle ?? (@chrisgayle333) on Jun 15, 2019 at 5:16am PDT
While West Indies' previous encounter did not pan out well, Gayle, who scored 36 on the day surpassed Viv Richards as the leading scorer in ODIs for West Indies vs England clashes.
He also holds the record for the most runs against England in ODIs - 1632 runs.
The 'Universe Boss' has managed 107 runs in three innings so far at the ICC World Cup 2019.
