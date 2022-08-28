India vs Pakistan 2022 Live Reactions, Asia Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan And Others Excited For IND vs PAK Clash

Read more

incomparable. As will be the case tonight when Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam lead their troops at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Current players aside, there have been plenty of expert comments from former players as they predict which side has the advantage. Both India and Pakistan have been weakened in their respective bowling departments due to the absence of lead pacers in Jasprit Bumrah (India) and Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan). But both are aware that each has enough quality options capable of running through the opponents on their own.

Celebrities from different walks of life and the all-important fans have been flooding social media with their comments and expectations. One glance at their posts and one would believe that there’s nothing more important tonight than two old rivals crossing swords in a cricket field.

Due to the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the bilateral cricket ties between the two teams remain suspended for years now. They only clash in ICC or continental events. However, fans can expect multiple encounters between them this year starting tonight. Should both India and Pakistan make the cut for the Super-four stage of Asia Cup 2022, they will play each other for the second time. And should both make it to the summit clash, it will make it three.

And of course there’s the T20 World Cup in Australia where they will clash in October.

India vs Pakistan 2022 Full Squads

India Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi

Pakistan Cricket Team: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali

