India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Updates: Rizwan, Babar Solid in Chase of 152

Ind vs Pak Live Score: Pakistan have made in 43/0 in Powerplay.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammed Shami continues. And it turns out to be a good over for Pakistan - a boundary each to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in it. Babar lifted the third delivery over mid-on while Rizwan pulled a shortish one to square leg region. 11 runs from the over. Pakistan 35/0 in 4 overs, chasing 152.
India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli has summoned his big guns early on. Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner into the attack now, Tidy start from leg-break - just two singles off his first over. There was an appeal for lbw off the final delivery but it looked to be misssing the stumps. Pakistan 24/0 in 4 overs, chasing 152.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: So India have immediately pressed Jasprit Bumrah into action with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taken off after an expensive first over. A good start from Bumrah who puts on display his range of deliveries - slower ones, low full toss, yorker. Just four runs from it. Pakistan 22/0 in 3 overs, chasing 152.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Mohammed Shami joins Bhuvi from the other end. He did well for the better part of the over but for one delivery as he provided width and length for Babar Azam to drive it through covers for a four. Eight runs from the over. Pakistan 18/0 in 2 overs, chasing 152.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: A dream start for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been plonked for a four and a six by Mohammad Rizwan off successive deliveries - the four to mid-on as Varun Chakravarthy dived but didn't release the ball on time as his body touched the boundary. And the six was to deep square leg boundary thanks to a pull. 10 runs from the over, Pakistan 10/0 in 1 over, chasing 152.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad RIzwan and Babar Azam are the two Pakistan openers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. India defending 151. Here we go.
India vs Pakistan: India Post 151/7. India add seven runs from the final over, bowled by Haris Rauf. This has been a strong comeback from India after their shaky start that saw them lose three wickets inside the Powerplay over. Virat Kohli was the key to their revival as he made a fighting half-century to push them to a fighting total. Shaheen Afridi was exceptional taking three wickets in his quota of four overs. Kohli made 57 off 49 while Rishabh Pant made 39 off 30. Hasan Ali chipped in with two wickets.
India vs Pakistan: OUT! Hardik Pandya launches it high into the Dubai night sky but it's not far enough as Pakistan captain Babar Azam accepts an easy catch to send back the India batter on 11. India 146/7 in 19.3 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: A chaotic end to Shaheen Afridi's final over. A bowled a high full toss outside off which Hardik Pandya guided past point for a four. And third umpire called it a no-ball for Afridi had overstepped. And Afridi did well to keep the ball away from Pandya as he was beaten. However, the Indian went for a quick single and Afridi picked it up and went for a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the ball evaded everyone and went past the boundary for four overthrows. 17 runs from it. India 144/6 in 19 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: OUT! Shaheen Afridi finally has his man. But Virat Kohli has done the job needed of him tonight. He had to go for big shots with less than two overs remaining. A slow bouncer from Afridi and Kohli was little early in his pull and got a big outside edge with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan taking yet another impressive catch. Kohli scored 57 off 49 with five fours and a six. India 133/6 in 18.4 overs.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: A mixed over from Hasan Ali - Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja struck a boundary each in it. However, he came back strongly to have Jadeja out in it as well. 13 runs and a wicket. Hardik Pandya has joined Virat Kohli with two overs remaining. India 127/5 in 18 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! Hasan Ali outfoxes Ravindra Jadeja with a slow delivery as the India batter holes out to substitute fielder Mohammad Nawaz. He scored 13 off 13. India 125/5 in 17.5 overs.
FIFTY for Virat Kohli. A captain's knock from him tonight. Took 45 deliveries to reach there. This has been a fighting knock from him - he saw India being reduced to 31/3 inside the Powerplay overs but he held his nerves and avoided playing rash shots. Rode through those nervy phase and built a solid partnership with Rishabh Pant to guide India out of trouble and then completed his milestone.
India vs Pakistan: A superb over from Haris Rauf - four singles in it. India 114/4 in 17 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Hasan Ali is back into the attack. Virat Kohli showing his class tonight - Ali tests Kohli with a slow bouncer but the India captain spots it early and gets it past the fielder at short fine-leg region for a four. And then produces an exquisitive cover drive with the ball winning the race as a diving Shadab Khan cannot prevent it from going pas the boundary. 10 runs from the over. India 110/4 in 16 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Shadab Khan finishes his quota of four overs - four singles and two dot balls in it. His figures tonight: 4-0-22-1. Now, India are 100/4 in 15 overs with a well-set Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. How many can they manage off the remaining 30 deliveries?
100 up for India in 14.6 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Haris Rauf is back. He probes Virat Kohli with a bouncer but it has bounced too high with the umpire calling it a wide. And his follow-up is way down the leg-side with Kohli helping himself to a boundary to fine leg. Nine runs from the over. India 96/4 in 14 overs.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: End of a successful over from Shadab Khan - SIx runs and a wicket in it. Surprisingly, it's not Hardik Pandya but Ravindra Jadeja who walks in at No. 6 for India tonight. India 87/4, Virat Kohli 30 off 30, Ravindra Jadeja 1 off 1.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! A big-big wicket for Pakistan this one, Rishabh Pant holes out on 39 off 30. Shadab Khan has provided a breakthrough at the right time. Pant had settled in and was timing his shots perfectly but for this one as he went down on a knee with Shadab slippingin a googly. The ball ballooned high into the Dubai night sky and the bowler called for it. Pant struck two fours and as many sixes. India 84/4 in 12.2 overs.
India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant on the charge! Hasan Ali returns to the attack and Pant has decided he's going to take him apart tonight. A starts with a one-handed whip to send the ball soaring over the square leg boundary for a maximum and then gets the hold of the following delivery too as he launches it over long-off for another maximum. 15 runs from the over. India 81/3 in 12 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Right-arm fast Haris Rauf into the attack for the first time tonight. Six runs off his over. Delivered regularly in the 140s kph with 152kph being the fastest of the lot. India 66/3 in 11 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Mohammad Hafeez continues. Rishabh Pant cuts the second delivery through point for a four. Another decent over for India from which they add eight runs to their total. At the halfway stage India are 60/3. Time for drinks-break.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: Shadab Khan continues. His final delivery is a gift to Rishabh Pant who goes down on a knee and swipes it away for a much-needed boundary. Nine runs from the over. India 52/3 in 9 overs.
FIFTY up for India in 8.6 overs,
India vs Pakistan Live Score: So Hasan Ali has been taken off after taking a wicket on his first over. Mohammad Hafeez into the attack. Rishabh Pant went for a reverse sweep and missed it. Pakistan appealed but umpire wasn't interested. Wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan was confident and immediately asked his captain to go for the review but ultra-edge shows flat line throughout. Pakistan lose their review. Four runs from the over. India 43/3 in 8 overs.
India vs Pakistan: Leg-break Shadab Khan pressed into action after Powerplay. Rishabh Pant struggling to connect his first few deliveries correctly but crashes one through point after spotting the length early for a couple. Three runs rom it. India 39/3 in 7 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Virat Kohli ends Hasan Ali's first over with a four to deep backward point. The Powerplay goes to Pakistan. India have lost Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in the first six overs. Score 36/3. Rishabh Pant has joined his captain in the middle. Responsiblity on their shoulders to drive the shaky innings forward now.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: OUT! Hasan Ali strikes in his first over to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav. A superb catch from wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan as well. This one was bowled on length as SKY looked to punch this but got a big outside edge as Rizwan watched and dived to his right to do the rest. Surya scored 11 off 8. India in trouble now. Score 31/3 in 5.4 overs.
India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam started the chase solidly with the pair making full use of the fielding restrictions to collect a flurry of boundaries.
Virat Kohli scored 57 while Rishabh Pant made a handy 39 to lead India’s recovery after Powerplay trouble with India posting a decent 151/7 against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. For Pakistan, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was the star of the show as he first got rid of India openers with the new ball and then also accounted for Kohli in the death-overs.
The partnership between Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli was broken by Shadab Khan after the pair added 53 runs between them for the third wicket to help India recover from the triple blows in the Powerplay.
Shaheen Afridi struck twice to dismiss India openers before Hasan Ali got rid of Suryakumar Yadav as Pakistan landed three big blows in the Powerplay after opting to bowl first. By the halfway stage of their innings, India were in recovery mode with captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant driving the innings forward.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India. They have left out Haider Ali from the twelve announced on match eve. On the other hand, India have left out Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Shardul Thakur from their eleven.
IND vs PAK Match Preview
India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe. Virat Kohli’s India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.
Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade. It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.
Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.
Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 — a group game decided by a ‘bowl-out’ and a five-run loss in the final. “To be honest, what has passed is beyond us,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday.
“Records are meant to be broken.”
The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 percent crowd for World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.
The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.
Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited-over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.
‘Full of intensity’
“The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game,” said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.
India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.
The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.
Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being “very strong”. He also shrugged off the significance of his side’s dominance.
“These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on any particular day, regardless of the opposition,” he said. “You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game.”
Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the team’s batting hopes while quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a potent bowling attack.
India, who bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, outplayed England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries.
The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in their last tune-up.
Pandya backing
Kohli backed his team’s match winners including Hardik Pandya to come good in the tournament despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling. “He is getting better in terms of getting prepared to bowl two overs for us,” said Kohli.
Despite the anticipation ahead of the game, the political soundtrack is also playing in the background. During the week, there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match in the wake of recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.
