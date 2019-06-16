starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Pakistan: ‘Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ – Roller Coaster Journey of an Indian Fan

Shrikant Subramanian |June 16, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
India vs Pakistan: ‘Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ – Roller Coaster Journey of an Indian Fan

The simplest encapsulation of what the India Pakistan rivalry means to me can be summarised by the tagline of an ad - “Dar ke aage jeet hai”. (Beyond fear, there is victory)

I belong to that generation that watched, live, THAT Javed Miandad six. I was part of the ritual, almost weekly it seemed then, of hoping against hope that India perform against Pakistan at Sharjah. And even that hope receded if the game was on a Friday.

Sachin

1992 happened. It felt good but the fear remained.

1996 was cathartic, but Pakistan was still a team to fear.

1999 felt like a fluke, that this Indian team could get the better of the two W’s, and the two Mushtaqs.

2003 was spent huddled in front of a TV set, at 3:30 in the morning, trying to wish India a successful World Cup campaign. Pakistan was a big game. Not the biggest, but big enough, both in context of the rivalry and in the context of India’s overall success in the World Cup.

2007, the most hyped clash of that World Cup, never happened.

And somewhere between then and the 2011 World Cup, it felt like a corner was turned. I was in India for the latter part of that World Cup, where a billion people had waited 28 years for the team to bring the trophy home.

And I am witness to the near curfew like scenes at the start of the semi-finals between India and Pakistan. But in my mind, the quarter final against Australia was the bigger game. Australia was the new feared rival. Australia, against whom being competitive was enough for the longest period of time, but after the CB Series win in 2008, winning mattered. Not so Pakistan.

India

Despite a par score, it just felt that India had the wood on Pakistan. That we had the tools to win, from any situation. Something that Pakistan used to do in a regular basis against us in the mid 80s through the 90s. 2015, I barely remember the India Pakistan encounter. By this time, the delta between the teams had come to a point where absent some unforeseen act of God, there was but one result.

India and Pakistan today is all about the hype. And only about the hype. Because in cricketing terms, India has put together structures and processes and teams that operate at a completely different level from Pakistan.

Yes, you can still have the odd Fakhar Zaman century, you can still have Jasprit Bumrah no balls and dropped catches and an Amir 3-fer. But the truth is, a lot of things have to go right for Pakistan and wrong for India for this to be even a contest. The Darr has been conquered. Now there is only Jeet.

(The author grew up obsessing about cricket and hasn't overcome that obsession in his middle age. He fancies himself as an armchair critic and tweets @HomerOpines)

icc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs Pakistanpakistan

Related stories

India vs Pakistan: Five Key Player Battles That Will Decide Fate of The Match
Cricketnext Staff | June 16, 2019, 7:58 AM IST

India vs Pakistan: Five Key Player Battles That Will Decide Fate of The Match

India vs Pakistan | In Numbers: Win Toss, Bowl First the Mantra for Manchester
Nikhil Narain | June 14, 2019, 9:26 AM IST

India vs Pakistan | In Numbers: Win Toss, Bowl First the Mantra for Manchester

India vs Pakistan | Amir & Bumrah Take Contrasting Routes But Remain Lynchpin of Their Attacks
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 14, 2019, 10:41 AM IST

India vs Pakistan | Amir & Bumrah Take Contrasting Routes But Remain Lynchpin of Their Attacks

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more