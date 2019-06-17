starts in
India vs Pakistan | 'Dominating, Emphatic, One Sided' - Twitter Reflects on India's Dominant Display Over Pakistan

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 12:26 AM IST
India vs Pakistan | 'Dominating, Emphatic, One Sided' - Twitter Reflects on India's Dominant Display Over Pakistan

India continued their unbeaten run against Pakistan in World Cups after securing an 89-run win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Put to bat first, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out together to open the innings for the first time in ODIs. No wonder there was lack of communication between both of them while running initially. Luckily for them, the Pakistani fielding was even worse.

After a slow start, KL Rahul slowly got into the groove. The 27-year-old went on to score his first half-century in World Cup as he starred in a 136-run partnership for the opening stand with Rohit.

Rohit Sharma, who has been in sublime form, scored his second century of the tournament. His knock of 140 runs came from just 113 balls as he hit 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Skipper Virat Kohli walked in at No.3 as he scored a fantastic 77 runs. In the process, he also became the fastest to cross 11000 runs in ODIs.

Mohammad Amir was the lone positive for Pakistan as the rest of the bowling lineup was being taken for the cleaners. He picked up a couple of wickets in the form of Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.

Play resumed and there was controversy as Virat Kohli walked after a missed hook shot off Amir. Ultra Edge showed there was no edge.

Eventually, India finished with 336/5, with Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav striking boundaries at the end.

Indian seamers troubled the Pakistan openers early. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to go out due to an injury, and Vijay Shankar, who came on to complete the over, struck with his first ball.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman stitched together a decent stand for the second wicket. Just as Pakistan seemed like they could attempt to get on par with the required run-rate, Kuldeep Yadav struck for India, and soon picked up Zaman.

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed were dismissed in a short span of time. Rain interrupted play once again and play had to be stopped after the 35th over. Pakistan needed 136 in five overs after play resumed, and eventually fell short by 89 runs.

icc world cup 2019Indiapakistanrohit sharmaVijay Shankarvirat kohli

