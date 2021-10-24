India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 24, 07:30 PM IST

The keenly awaited ICC World T20 Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 24).

The last time these two sides met was in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in a match where India beat Pakistan convincingly to keep their undefeated streak intact in World Cups.

Both sides come into this game with good form and momentum on their side. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first warm-up match but then lost to South Africa in the last ball of their second warm-up clash. India, on the other hand, were quite clinical in both their warm-up fixtures as they beat England and Australia.

India and Pakistan are the second and third-ranked in ICC rankings and have plenty of match-winners on the side and we expect this match to be a high-voltage encounter. The wicket at Dubai was a batting surface in the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the match aggregate was 357 as CSK clinched the title for the fourth time.

Ahead of the match between India vs Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs PAK Telecast

The India vs Pakistan game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The match between India vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Match Details

India will clash with Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM IST on October 24, Sunday.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

IND vs PAK Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

