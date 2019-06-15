India vs Pakistan: Fifth Bowler Worries Akram Ahead of Crucial India Tie

Former captain and fast bowler, Wasim Akram has called for Sarfaraz Ahmed to have a fearless and brave approach when he leads Pakistan in the marquee clash against India in Manchester on Sunday (June 16). Akram though said India were favourites going into the game but was hopeful Pakistan will put up a solid fight on the day.
"Its 70-30 in India's favor," Wasim said when he was asked to forecast the result of the match. "India has depth in their batting, their bowling is also good. (Bhuvneshwar) Kumar and (Jasprit) Bumrah are in good form. So, overall India looks a very good side.
"But Pakistan can match them. When it comes to India and Pakistan game, the team that handles the pressure well wins the day."
Akram further said that not having Shikhar Dhawan in the side is likely to hamper India's preparation. Not only does Dhawan have a good record against Pakistan, him not being in the top order also means bowlers will not have to worry about the left-right combination that has worked so well for India in the recent past.
"India has depth in batting but Dhawan scored a century in the previous game and he played with full determination and scored a hundred with an injury. India will also miss left-hand, right-hand combination which otherwise would've haunted Pakistani bowlers," Akram said.
Pakistan are placed eighth on the points table with two losses and a win from four games with one encounter being washed out. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Australia where barring Mohammad Amir who returned a five-wicket haul, the rest of the bowling unit looked off colour.
Akram suggested that Pakistan should bring back leg-spinner Shadab Khan into the side for the India game but remained worried about the fifth bowling option.
"Pakistani bowlers didn't bowl on length against Australia. Other than Amir, no bowler could really trouble them. I hope Pakistan brings Shadab back in the squad," he said.
"Pakistan will still miss a fifth bowler. Hafeez and Malik playing role of fifth bowler will give some advantage to Indian batting but you don't have much options. That’s the 15 you're here with."
Pakistan have not managed to beat India once at the World Cup stage in six attempts and Akram did not really have an answer to why the men in green have always faltered against their arch-rivals at the quadrennial event despite boasting some formidable names over the years.
"This 'why' doesn't have an answer," Wasim responded to the question. "These are the stats to be discussed on the media, but players don't think much about them, and they shouldn't be thinking about them either. They must remain focused on the game they're playing on that day.
