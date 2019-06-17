starts in
India vs Pakistan: Game Was Lost in Three Overs - Sarfaraz Ahmed

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 1:20 AM IST
While the scorecard may reflect a comprehensive defeat for Pakistan against India at Old Trafford in the ICC World Cup 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed believes his side gave up all hopes of a win when they lost four wickets in three overs.

Pakistan, who at one point were motoring along at good speed, lost Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for 12 runs within three overs as Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya caused havoc.

“The credit goes to India’s batsmen and also their bowlers for performing so well. We also lost the match in those three overs where we lost four wickets. Fakhar and Imam were going really well, but we collapsed after that,” Sarfaraz said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pakistan, like against Australia, were bowling first in conditions that promised help for the bowlers but no one other than Mohammad Amir really troubled the batsmen early on.

“We won a good toss but didn't bowl in the right areas and Rohit (Sharma) played very well. Our plan was to pitch the ball up to Rohit, but we didn't execute it well.

“It was a good toss to win but we didn't capitalise on it.”

For Pakistan the road to the semis of the 2019 ICC World Cup now gets tougher as they have slipped to ninth on the table with three defeats to their name. Their next game will be against another struggling side in South Africa.

"It's getting tougher and now we have to win all remaining games," a dejected Sarfaraz signed off.

