India vs Pakistan | Hamstring Strain Forces Bhuvneshwar Out in Third Over of Spell

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Manchester: India suffered yet another injury blow after senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hamstring strain while bowling against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup encounter on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli told the host broadcaster that Bhuvneshwar could be ruled out of 2-3 games due to the injury.

"He has a slight niggle," Kohli told the host broadcaster after the victory against Pakistan. "It was because of slipping on the foot marks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment. We are going to give it some time. Hopefully he will be ready in a couple of games, if not max by three games from now."

According to BCCI media team, Bhuvneshwar suffered "tightness in his left hamstring" which forced him to leave the field after bowling just 2.4 overs. He took no further part in the game. His figures were 2.4-0-8-0.

The team's designated 12th man Ravindra Jadeja took the field for the remainder of the Pakistan run chase.

It is another big jolt for India and he is the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to sustain an injury during the tournament.Dhawan hurt his hand in the game against Australia and is out for a minimum period of two weeks. Rishabh Pant has already flown in as his replacement.

With Bhuvneshwar ruled out of the Afghanistan game in Southampton on June 22, Mohammed Shami is the other pacer in the team who replaces him in the playing XI.

India's back-up pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who was travelling with the team, returned home on Sunday. Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini are the other two standby pacers.

Bhuvneswar Kumaricc world cup 2019Imam-ul-HaqIndia vs PakistanVijay Shankar

