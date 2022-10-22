India vs Pakistan: Here's How The Rivalry Has Shaped up Over The Years Across T20 World Cups

The Indian and Pakistan cricket teams share one of the finest rivalries not just in cricket but also across sports. And with the advent of T20 cricket, the two opponents have found another format to prove their superiority over one another.

India though have been quite formidable when it comes to clashes with Pakistan at the T20 World Cups. The two arch-rivals have faced each other on six occasions at the stage with India winning five matches to Pakistan’s one.

As the two teams are all set to renew their rivalry at the T20 World Cup once again on Sunday, it is time to recall their previous six meetings.

2007 World T20, Group Stage

The two teams met each other for the first time in a T20 World Cup back in 2007. The game ended in a tie, but the MS Dhoni-led side were the ultimate winner after securing a 3-0 victory in the bowl-out contest.

2007 World T20, Final

The two teams met again on September 24. And this time, the two teams fought for the prestigious World Cup trophy in the summit clash. India, batting first, posted a competitive total of 157 runs. Later, Pakistan batter Misbah-ul-Haq played a crucial knock of 43 but it was in vain as his side were bundled out for 152. India clinched a nail-biting five-run win in the final to become the inaugural champions.

2012 T20 World Cup

The third match between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup took place in 2012. Pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji claimed three wickets in the group-stage fixture to restrict Pakistan to an achievable total of 128. Virat Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 78 to earn a comfortable eight-wicket triumph for his team.

2014 T20 World Cup

The 2014 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan turned out to be a one-sided. Pakistan, batting first, could only manage to reach a below par 130. The Men in Blue, in response, reached the target with nine balls to spare and recorded a comfortable seven-wicket triumph.

2016 T20 World Cup

India extended their unbeaten streak over Pakistan to five matches at the T20 World Cup after they clinched a six-wicket victory in 2016. In the rain-curtailed fixture, India were left to chase 119. Kohli once again starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 as India chased down the targeg with 13 balls to spare.

2021 T20 World Cup

Pakistan claimed their maiden T20 World Cup win over India in Dubai to finally end their wait. Pacer Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets in the match as India could manage to score 151. The target did not seem to be quite challenging as the Babar Azam-led side secured an emphatic 10-wicket victory to create history.

