India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World T20 in Guyana, Highlights: India Win By 7 Wickets - As It Happened

21:53(IST)

AND FINALLY A WICKET: After a long while Indian fielders latch on a catch. Maroof tries to go for a big shot over long on, but is caught by Veda. She departs for 54. And in the same over Nida Dar gets to her fifty too. A lot is happening in this over as Dar too departs right after her fifty. Dar looks to go over the covers but is caught by Harmapreet. It's 130/5.