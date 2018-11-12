Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World T20 in Guyana, Highlights: India Win By 7 Wickets - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 12, 2018, 12:14 AM IST

Match 5, Providence Stadium, Guyana 11 November, 2018

Toss won by India Women (decided to bowl)

India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Mithali Raj

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:36(IST)

FOUR! Veda Krishnamurthy ends the run-chase with some style, smashing the final ball of the 19th over for a boundary when just the one run was needed to win the game. India have now won both their games in the group stages. 

23:29(IST)

The 18th over has been an eventuful one. Harmanpreet smacked another boundary through the third man region but the fourth ball of the over sees Mithali go for the old heave-ho and find Nida Dar in the outfield. Oh dear. India are 126/3 and need 8 runs to seal this game. 

23:25(IST)

FOUR! Harmanpreet ends the over with a boundary. She slashes at a wide ball that races past third man who's up in the circle. Eight runs came off that over. India need 15 to win in just 3 overs. 

23:22(IST)

The loss of Jemimah hasn't affected the required rate which is now just below six. India will fancy their chances, especially with a well-set Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur now out in the middle. They are 111/2 after 16 overs. 

23:20(IST)

FOUR! Mithali brings up her half-century in some style, attacking the gap between mid-wicket and long-on. She's looking to finish this match off quickly at this point. 

23:17(IST)

OUT! Oh dear, Jemimah. What have you done. Nida Dar tosses it up nicely and invites the youngster to hit and she obliges. However, the shot is not well-timed and the ball flies straight into Dar's hands. India are 101/2 after 15 overs. 

23:13(IST)

FOUR! Jemimah finally breaks the shackles in the fourth ball of the 14th over as she plays an inside out shot over the in-field for a boundary. This over goes for 8 runs. India are 97/1, needing 37 runs in 36 balls. 

23:09(IST)

Another quiet over from India as Sana Mir's over goes for just 5 runs. Not that India will mind now. 

23:06(IST)

Maroof's over yields six runs. India don't seem to be in any rush to finish this off but given the required rate is around the 6 mark, they have no need to be. India are 84/1 after 12 overs. 

23:02(IST)

11 overs are done with and India are 78/1. With Mithali and Jemimah in the middle, India will be confident of their chances of closing out this game with relative ease. 

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

22:54(IST)

OUT: Bismah Maroof comes into the attack. But nothing changes for Pakistan as Mandhana dances down the track and lofts the ball over mid off for a four. But unfortunately she is out caught trying to get a six. She departs for 26. India are 73/1.

22:52(IST)

Pakistani bowlers are just not able to get any breakthrough. They need to produce something special to get rid of this pair. Dar continues. India are 67/0 after 9 overs. 

22:52(IST)

Pakistani bowlers are just not able to get any breakthrough. They need to produce something special to get rid of this pair. Dar continues. India are 67/0 after 9 overs. 

22:47(IST)

Aliya comes into the attack. And she is greeted with a cut from Mithali. This has been easy pickings for the Indian, anything outside off. Two fours in the over make it 63/0 in 8 overs. 

22:43(IST)

Diana Baig is back into the attack. The keeper is standing up to the stumps. Let's see if that makes a difference. And 50 comes up for India, but it's not fifty partnership yet for this pair. Another over comes to an end. India are 53/0 after 7 overs. 

22:35(IST)

India are controlling the game well. Again Mithali gets a great four to end Mir's over. Pakistan are not presenting any fight at the moment. India are 43/0 after 5 overs. 

22:32(IST)

Anam continues. India are in no problem whatsoever. Raj dances down the track and plays and inside out shot for a four. India are cruising at the moment. She ends the over with a cover drive. That's brilliant by the Indians. It's 39/0 after 4 overs. 

22:27(IST)

There is a change in the bowling. Sana Mir comes into the attack. She needs to bring her experience to use. This has been easy so far for the Indians. The over comes to an end. After 3 overs India are 31/0.

22:24(IST)

Off spinner Anam Amin comes into the attack. She has a big job on her shoulders. But she gives a juicy half volley to Mandhana who quickly pounces on it and gets a four. Good start to India. She follows it up with a brilliant cover drive and that goes for a four too. India are 26/0 in 2 overs. 

22:21(IST)

Diana Baig starts the proceeding for Pakistan and she does well to restrict the Indians. But on the last ball of the over, she sprays the ball on the leg, and Raj is quick to flick the ball for a four. India are 17/0 after one over. 

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

22:17(IST)

Indian openers Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana make their way to the middle. Raj didn't get a chance to bat in the first match so it will be a good opportunity for her to score some runs. 

22:11(IST)
22:10(IST)

To add to Pakistan's woes, two runs were deducted from Pakistan's total for running on the pitch. That is mediocre effort on part of the Pakistanis. 

22:06(IST)

PENALTY: Pakistan have been handed a penalty of 10 runs, for constantly running on the pitch. They should be disappointed after having batted so well. Now India will start the chase from 10. 

22:01(IST)

OUT, OUT: Another wicket for India as Aliya tries to go big but misses the line of the ball completely. The batsman is out by a mile. First wicket of the day for the leg spinner. And yet again she foxes the batsman into a shot, and is stumped for 0. Yadav is on a hattrick. And she narrowly misses. Pakistan end with 133/7 in 20 overs. 

21:53(IST)

AND FINALLY A WICKET: After a long while Indian fielders latch on a catch. Maroof tries to go for a big shot over long on, but is caught by Veda. She departs for 54. And in the same over Nida Dar gets to her fifty too. A lot is happening in this over as Dar too departs right after her fifty. Dar looks to go over the covers but is caught by Harmapreet. It's 130/5. 

21:50(IST)
21:44(IST)

FIFTY FOR MAROOF: Despite the chances she has survived, it's been a good innings by Maroof. She scores a fifty in 44 balls. This is ordinary effort by the Indians. Pakistan are 115/3 in 17 overs.  

21:41(IST)

100 FOR PAKISTAN: Pakistan have really recovered well from the early losses they suffered. And only Indians are to be blamed for it. They are continuing to score some boundaries over the fielders. Maroof gets back to back boundaries. It's 106/3 after 16 overs. 

21:36(IST)

Now Hemalatha comes back into the attack. India needs wickets here. These two have already added more than 50 runs. Pakistan would have been in serious trouble, if now for four missed chances by the Indians. 15 overs come to an end. It's 95/3. 

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

LOAD MORE

India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World T20 in Guyana, Highlights: India Win By 7 Wickets - As It Happened

Opener Smriti Mandhana plays a shot. (ICC)

Loading...
Catch all the live scores from the ICC Women's World T20 match between India and Pakistan through Cricketnext's live blog. The live telecast of the match between India and Pakistan (IND v PAK) will start at 8:30 PM on November 11 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: After a near perfect beginning, the Indian women's team will be overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group league encounter of the ICC World T20 here on Sunday. Not considered among the top T20 teams in the world, India produced a power-packed performance, winning the opener against a formidable New Zealand side by 34 runs after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 103. With momentum firmly on India's side, the 'Women In Blue' would like to set the record straight after losing to their arch-rivals in the 2016 edition at home. However, since that loss in Delhi, India have played Pakistan thrice across two editions of Asia Cup, winning all the battles.

That Pakistan lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their lung opener will also give India an upperhand during Sunday's encounter. The best aspect about India's performance against 'White Ferns' was young Jemimah Rodrigues's matured effort. With her skipper going for the jugular, 18-year-old Rodrigues just tapped for singles giving the senior player bulk of the strike. Yet, she managed to hit seven boundaries at a strike rate of 130 plus. So much so that veteran Mithali Raj's services wasn't required during the Indian innings. The Providence Stadium track proved to be helpful for the slow bowlers with India using as many as four of them in off-spinners Deepti Sharma and Dayalan Hemlatha, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and left-arm orthodox Radha Yadav. The spinners accounted for eight of the nine New Zealand wickets with lone seamer Arundhati Reddy picking the other scalp.

Against Pakistan, India might be tempted to use a second seamer in either Mansi Joshi or Pooja Vastrakar. The Pakistan team has some quality players in skipper Javeria Khan, veteran spinner Sana Mir and all-rounder Bismah Maroof. Against Australia, the Pakistan batting simply fell apart chasing a target of 153. Not a single batter could cross the individual score of 30 with Bismah's 26 being the top scorer. The bowlers were also off the mark during the first eight overs when Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healey took them to the cleaners with a 72-run stand. Sana's off-day (0/32 in 4 overs) was one of the factors for Pakistan not being able to contain Australia during the initial overs. Come Sunday, they will have an onerous task at hand against the high on confidence Indian outfit.

Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar,
Radha Yadav.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Umaima Sohail.

Related Story

Anuja PatilBismah MaroofcricketHarmanpreet Kauricc women's world cupICC Womens World T20 2018ind v pakIndiaIndia vs Pakistanindw v pakwJaveria KhanJemimah RodriguesliveLive Cricket ScoreLive Cricket Updateslive updatesmithali rajNashra Sandhupakistanpoonam yadavSana Mirsmriti mandhanaveda krishnamurthywt20 scoresWWt20

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...