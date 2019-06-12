starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | India are Favourites Against Pakistan: Kapil Dev

IANS |June 12, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
New Delhi: 1983 World Cup winning India captain Kapil Dev has said that he sees Virat Kohli and boys as favourites in their upcoming 2019 World Cup clash against Pakistan. "We have started very well by winning the first two matches comfortably," said Kapil on Wednesday. "Hopefully the team continues playing in this manner and the weather doesn't cause any problems."

India's match against Pakistan is scheduled to be played on June 16 before which India play New Zealand on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-led team has played South Africa and Australia thus far and won both matches. "I hope the team plays to the best of its abilities. India will certainly win the match because they are playing better at the moment.

"In my time Pakistan used to be favourites whenever we played them. Today it is India who are the better team -- we are above them in the rankings and are playing better cricket," the 60-year-old said.

Kapil also said that he would have liked to see Yuvraj Singh play one last time in Indian colours. 37-year-old Yuvraj, who was Man of the Tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup, announced his retirement from international cricket and Indian Premier League on Monday.

"A player like Yuvraj should be given a final send-off from the ground. I would have liked to see that because he has played some fantastic cricket in his career. We need leaders like Yuvraj because he is an icon for the coming generation. I'd like to congratulate him for his extraordinary career," he said.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more