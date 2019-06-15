India vs Pakistan: Indian Team is Far Better Than Pakistan Currently: Kapil Dev

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Friday said that India are a far better side than Pakistan and he doesn't see Virat Kohli's team losing to the arch-rivals in their World Cup clash on Sunday.
"Looking at both the teams the Indian team is definitely far better. I am not saying because I am Indian," said Kapil.
"But I feel when I was playing the Pakistan team was much better than us. Today I can say that if they play 10 matches, India will win 7. India are far better than Pakistan. What happens that day God knows."
On the rise of Indian fast bowling over the years, Kapil said if an Indian (Jasprit Bumrah) is the number one fast bowler in the world, it shows that "we have come a long, long way".
"When you don't have something and you get it, you feel proud about that. That is what has happened to the Indian team in the last 15 years, bowlers started coming up. Often all cricketers say bowlers win matches."
The former captain had praise for Bumrah, who has begun this tournament with form on his side and taken five wickets in two games.
"When I saw him (Bumrah) first time I thought that he will not have such ability. I changed my word and I say God, he is really fantastic. From such a short run-up he can produce so much pace. I just want him to be fit for the next five years."
Asked to compare his captaincy with that of the current skipper Virat Kohli, he said, "Virat Kohli. He is too good. I don't think I can compare myself with him. He is really good. He is the no.1 player in the world."
Quizzed about the catch of Sir Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies, Kapil said, "It was very important according to the situation. The important catch was of Clive Lloyd the next wicket because we started believing that we could win after that dismissal."
Kapil also backed former captain MS Dhoni following the controversy over his gloves which had an Army insignia engraved on them. The ICC turned down BCCI's request to let Dhoni wear the same gloves, saying it was against its regulations.
"It is not a controversy and he showed a feeling within him to put a logo there and we have to go with the system. I don't think he realised that it is going to be such a big thing. You have to go through the system or the law.”
"I respect Dhoni and he showed passion and love for his country and Army people and that is nothing wrong."
