India vs Pakistan: Indisciplined & Lacklustre Bowling Proves Pakistan's Undoing

It was always going to be a contest between the famed and mighty Indian batting line-up and the Pakistani bowling attack which would eventually decide the outcome of the ICC World Cup 2019 clash at Old Trafford.
As it turned out, a poor and below-par performance by the Pakistani bowlers - with the exception of Mohammad Amir - handed India their seventh win in World Cup encounters against Pakistan in as many matches.
Three of the five mainstream Pakistani bowlers – Hasan Ali (84 runs in 9 overs), Wahab Riaz (71 in 10 overs) and Shadab Khan (61 in 9 overs) – went for an average 7.71 runs per over. The two part-timers, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez went for 11 runs each in the solitary over they bowled in the match.
Barring the first 5 overs, the cumulative run-rate of India was above 5 for 45 consecutive overs of their innings. Barring the three overs (19-21) this cumulative run-rate was above 5.5 after every over between overs 10.1-50.
The Pakistani bowlers conceded as many as 28 boundaries and 6 sixes, i.e. a total of 148 runs came in boundaries. There were 27 overs in the innings in which there was at least one boundary given – which means that for more than half of the Indian innings at least one boundary was scored in every over.
This suggests that the Pakistani bowlers were not able to maintain control, stifle the run-flow and build pressure on the Indian batsmen for any significant length of time in any phase of play in the innings.
They bowled on both sides of the wicket, erring in line and length and conceded as many as 9 wides in the innings. Of the 6 boundaries conceded in the first 10 overs, 4 were off short-pitched deliveries, one of an over-pitched delivery and another of a wide delivery outside off-stump. Four of the five boundaries hit in the next set of 10 overs were also off poor deliveries – two short-pitched, one down the leg-side and one full-toss.
This pattern continued right through the Indian innings – the Pakistani spinners continued to bowl long hops while the pacemen were guilty of bowling too many short balls and on both sides of the wicket.
Of the total 34 fours and sixes conceded in the Indian innings, as many as 19 – that is more than half - came off short-pitched bowling, deliveries which were either too wide or down the leg side, half trackers and full tosses.
The captaincy was unimaginative and without any strategic thinking – Sarfaraz was waiting for things to happen rather than making them happen.
There were as many as 8 overs in the Indian innings in which more than 10 runs were conceded.
The Pakistani attack never really looked threatening. Barring the initial spell from Amir, the bowling was lacklustre and uninspiring. Rohit got an inside edge to Hasan Ali in the 2nd over (and again a similar edge in the 25th) and almost top-edged Amir in the third – but apart from that there was nothing much to write home about for Pakistan.
Enough deliveries were not bowled in the right areas in the first powerplay to make use of whatever the pitch had initially in it for the fast bowlers. There were no effort balls and the attack lacked the potency to make any inroads and never looked like taking a wicket.
There was no real chance created by any Pakistani bowler in the first 20 overs – after which the match was firmly in India’s grasp. With the exception of Amir with the new ball and an odd delivery by Imad Wasim in the 13th over and Shadab in the 16th over – it was a pretty ordinary effort by the Pakistani bowling unit collectively.
Pakistan did not have a great day in the field either and missed an easy run-out opportunity to get rid of Rohit – when he was on just 32 – with the outfielder throwing at the wrong end!
Prior to this match, the average score batting first at Old Trafford was 216. It had gone up to 256 in the nine ODIs played here since 2010. So poor and toothless was the Pakistani attack today that they conceded 336 – way above the historical average and the recent average batting first at Old Trafford.
Pakistan conceded the highest total in a World Cup clash with India – and got hammered for their inconsistency and indiscipline.
