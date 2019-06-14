starts in
India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
Virat Kohli downplayed the frenzy and excitement involving the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on Sunday (June 16) but insisted the "intimidating" atmosphere will bring out the best from his players.

"We are quite ready to take that (India-Pakistan) game head on," said a confident Kohli after India's washed out game against New Zealand. "You need to talk it up. It is an opportunity to create excitement, people really love watching that game, it is competitive, it's been competitive for years now.

"It is something which is a marquee event all over the world. It is an honour to be a part of such a big game and it just brings the best out of you, I guess."

Kohli, however, admitted that the occasion of an India-Pakistan encounter can be a bit unnerving for players who haven't participated in the contest earlier. In such a circumstance, the Indian captain emphasised on getting the basics right and do the skill sets well.

"As soon as you enter the field, it is all calm and relaxed," Kohli said. "The atmosphere and the frenzy around the whole event is a bit intimidating for the guys who haven't experienced that before. For the guys doing it the first time, it will be a bit intimidating, I would imagine.

"But for us, you enter the field as professionals and look to do the basics right, do the skill sets well and hope to get the results your way."

While Pakistan hold the overall head-to-head record having won 73 of the 131 One-Day International played between the two sides, India have had the wood over arch-rivals in World Cups. Pakistan are yet to defeat India when it comes to World Cups in six attempts.

The recent ODI record also stands in India's favour where they have won four out of the last five 50-over games. The one loss though would still be stinging the Men in Blue as that was the one they suffered at the Champions Trophy final back in 2017.

"We have been playing good cricket so we are not really worried as to where we stand as a team," Kohli said. "Having two wins under the belt gives you that extra confidence as a side and a couple of proactive sessions we know we are there in terms of mindset.

"It is just going on to the field and looking to have game time, which hopefully we will get on the 16th."

icc world cup 2019India vs Pakistanold Traffordvirat kohli
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more