India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford

Virat Kohli downplayed the frenzy and excitement involving the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on Sunday (June 16) but insisted the "intimidating" atmosphere will bring out the best from his players.
"We are quite ready to take that (India-Pakistan) game head on," said a confident Kohli after India's washed out game against New Zealand. "You need to talk it up. It is an opportunity to create excitement, people really love watching that game, it is competitive, it's been competitive for years now.
"It is something which is a marquee event all over the world. It is an honour to be a part of such a big game and it just brings the best out of you, I guess."
Kohli, however, admitted that the occasion of an India-Pakistan encounter can be a bit unnerving for players who haven't participated in the contest earlier. In such a circumstance, the Indian captain emphasised on getting the basics right and do the skill sets well.
"As soon as you enter the field, it is all calm and relaxed," Kohli said. "The atmosphere and the frenzy around the whole event is a bit intimidating for the guys who haven't experienced that before. For the guys doing it the first time, it will be a bit intimidating, I would imagine.
"But for us, you enter the field as professionals and look to do the basics right, do the skill sets well and hope to get the results your way."
While Pakistan hold the overall head-to-head record having won 73 of the 131 One-Day International played between the two sides, India have had the wood over arch-rivals in World Cups. Pakistan are yet to defeat India when it comes to World Cups in six attempts.
The recent ODI record also stands in India's favour where they have won four out of the last five 50-over games. The one loss though would still be stinging the Men in Blue as that was the one they suffered at the Champions Trophy final back in 2017.
"We have been playing good cricket so we are not really worried as to where we stand as a team," Kohli said. "Having two wins under the belt gives you that extra confidence as a side and a couple of proactive sessions we know we are there in terms of mindset.
"It is just going on to the field and looking to have game time, which hopefully we will get on the 16th."
India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
