India vs Pakistan | Kohli Hails Kuldeep Spell, Confirms Bhuvneshwar Out for '2-3' Games

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
India’s 89-run win against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 eventually looked like a comfortable affair for Virat Kohli’s men, but the captain acknowledged the importance of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav as he swung the contest in their favour.

“Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar (Azam) and Fakhar (Zaman) were trying to play him out but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. I think today was the best he bowled at this World Cup,” an elated Kohli said after the match.

“The ball started turning in the second half of the first innings and if you bowled in the right areas, there was joy to be had.”

Kuldeep, who came into the World Cup on the back of some terrible form, was the pick of the Indian bowlers in Old Trafford. But it was the century of Rohit Sharma earlier in the day that afforded Kohli the chance to give the chinaman bowler an extended spell.

“Rohit's knock was outstanding again. KL Rahul helped Rohit, who showed why he's such a good ODI player again today. It was a team effort to get to 336.”

Rohit’s century against Pakistan on Sunday was his second of on-going World Cup and given the speed at which he was going a fourth double hundred was definitely a possibility. The opener, however, played down any talk of his mind wandering off in that direction.

"I was unhappy (when I got out), particularly the way I played that shot. He just pushed mid-on back and brought fine leg in, so it was a little misjudgment from my side. When you're set you want to get as many runs as possible," man of the match Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

"Trust me, I wasn't thinking of a double hundred. Got out at the wrong time, the partnership was becoming solid and we wanted to kill the game. We had the intent of playing a solid game today.”

Games against Pakistan are often high pressure contests and Rohit was without his usual opening partner, but that did not affect his style of batting.

"Rahul played very well, took some time early on, probably what was required. Can't play shots straightaway. The idea was to see what is happening. We got a good start and built on from there."

India’s next game will be against Afghanistan before they take on West Indies and Kohli, who reiterated his desire to keep the emotions away from preparations, is likely to have selection headaches.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to leave the field midway through his third over due to a hamstring problem and now becomes the second injured player in the 15 along with Shikhar Dhawan.

“There’s a slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's out for two or maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament."

"If you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters.”

icc world cup 2019India vs PakistanKuldeep Yadavvirat kohli

