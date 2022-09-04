India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Fans Shocked With Ravi Bishnoi's Inclusion in IND XI Over Axar, Ashwin

Live now
IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Reactions: High-octane India vs Pakistan rivalry will reignite on Sunday once again as the Men in Blue will look to continue their winning run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India produced a stellar show when the two teams faced each other last time on August 28 where Hardik Pandya shone with both bat and the ball to help his team register a sensational 5-wicket victory. Pandya missed the Read More
Strange that #RaviBishnoi gets a game ahead of #AxarPatel and #RaviAshwin.
Pakistan has 3 left handers in between let’s see if Bishnoi selection helps in favor of India or not.#INDvsPAK
— 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙍𝙚𝙝𝙖𝙡 (@MomLilPrince) September 4, 2022
Ravi Bishnoi going to be the game changer in today’s game 🤞#INDvsPAK2022
— Santa 🎅🏻🕗 (@Satku_Santa) September 4, 2022
Can you smell, what @TheRock is cooking? 😋 pic.twitter.com/pcaopKbpK0
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 4, 2022
Rohit Sharma couldn’t stop smiling when Ravi Shastri in his unique way announced at the toss “In the blue corner, we have Rohit Sharma” 😂@RaviShastriOfc rocks!#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/O3sOKNaPd7
— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) September 4, 2022
Nothing Feels better than this.Ravi Shastri>>>> #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/sxYJQZCpPr
— Humza||Naseem Shah Stan acc (@Sheikhhumza49) September 4, 2022
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wins toss, elects to bowl against India in Dubai
Pakistan have won the toss and elect to bowl first.
Live – https://t.co/xhki2AW6ro #INDvPAK #AsiaCup202 pic.twitter.com/mxxy1wDwKp
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2022
Ah shit , here we go again#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/CMt8Mbs1hU
— Smpiderman 🕸️ (@Smpider__) September 4, 2022
My playing XI for #INDvsPAK
RohitRahulViratSkyPantHardikDKAxarChahalBhuviArshdeep
What’s yours ? Comment with #CricItWithBadri
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 4, 2022
Avesh Khan seeing his medical reports which are normal #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/4y1VvLpoqq
— Abhishek Choubey (@choubeyjeee) September 4, 2022
Rizwan is all set for Ind vs Pakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FV7rF0qmv7
— roshantastic🚩 (@roshantastic) September 4, 2022
🇮🇳 🇵🇰
Who will win today’s #AsiaCup2022 clash? 👀#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7SisAfAbsJ
— ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2022
#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvPAK #MohammadRizwan pic.twitter.com/IDJaie1ged
— Ayaan🔥 (@BunnyAADhf1149) September 4, 2022
King kohli is here #INDvPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1hPWX05Cug
— KRISH👑(plz check out my pinned tweet)🥺 (@Kr4VK18) September 4, 2022
– Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022 #PakVsInd #IndVsPak #Cricket #AsiaCupT20 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/kPLSPhZ18Z
— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 4, 2022
Me waiting for india vs Pakistan match:#pakvsindia pic.twitter.com/f7F5YUH9gi
— Dendrophile🌲𓃵 (@aqib_462) September 3, 2022
Me waiting for 7.30 pm😅#INDvsPAK #INDvsPAK2022#AsiaCupT20 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gxGBAxVesN
— 罗英硕 (@audrey_jonah) September 4, 2022
This is how Hassan Ali is making his comeback to the Pakistan team for the all important game against India#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/KVICybHdAX
— Avinash (@imavinashvk) September 3, 2022
As Jadeja injured, we should play both Pant & Ashwin in playing XI in place of Jadeja and Avesh.
Because in absence of Jaddu we need a quality spinner and a left handed batsman, also ashwin can bat too and Avesh is leaking so much runs.#RishabhPant #Ashwin#AsiaCup2022 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/AORkGsy1P4
— Avnii (@Opinion_point_) September 2, 2022
India vs pak once again 🥳🥳🥳#ViratKohli #INDvsPAK #KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/bmQ8rE9pYI
— RCB ❤️❤️VK❤️❤️ (@kkundrra166) September 4, 2022
The Reaction of Pandya is every Indian to Rizwan 🤭🤭#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/9Mt4XjPO22
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) September 3, 2022
ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
Rohit Sharma and Co. will start the match as favourites as star India batter Virat Kohli has displayed a glimpse of his imperious talent with a fifty against Hong Kong and will look to continue it on Sunday. While they will also miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury. Avesh Khan is also expected to miss the clash as he was down with fever on Saturday and didn’t practice with the team.
Team India is expected to make radical changes in the XI from their previous clash against Pakistan as Rishabh Pant is expected to get a chance in the middle order while veteran Ravichandran Ashwin might also get a place if Avesh sits out.
Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain. Dahani is the third Pakistan pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr to be ruled out of the tournament.
“He has complained off a side strain after the match against Hong Kong and he is being monitored but the medical team will probably decide to have a scan after 48 to 72 hours,” a PCB official aware of the developments in the Pakistan team said.
Squads
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here