India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Fans Shocked With Ravi Bishnoi's Inclusion in IND XI Over Axar, Ashwin

As Jadeja injured, we should play both Pant & Ashwin in playing XI in place of Jadeja and Avesh.

Because in absence of Jaddu we need a quality spinner and a left handed batsman, also ashwin can bat too and Avesh is leaking so much runs.#RishabhPant #Ashwin#AsiaCup2022 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/AORkGsy1P4

— Avnii (@Opinion_point_) September 2, 2022