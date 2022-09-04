CHANGE LANGUAGE
India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Fans Shocked With Ravi Bishnoi's Inclusion in IND XI Over Axar, Ashwin

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Twitter Reactions, IND vs PAK media reactions cricketers reactions and much more. Follow us for all the latest reactions on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match.

News18.com | September 04, 2022, 19:56 IST
Social media reactions on India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022, Which Squad is more Strong? Here's How Cricket Fans Reaction on Twitter, Photo, Video, funny memes at news18.com

IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Reactions: High-octane India vs Pakistan rivalry will reignite on Sunday once again as the Men in Blue will look to continue their winning run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India produced a stellar show when the two teams faced each other last time on August 28 where Hardik Pandya shone with both bat and the ball to help his team register a sensational 5-wicket victory. Pandya missed the Read More

Sep 04, 2022 19:36 IST

Fans Shocked to See Bishnoi in XI Over Axar and Ashwin!

Sep 04, 2022 19:29 IST

Ravi Bishnoi in Playing XI!

Sep 04, 2022 19:23 IST

Sep 04, 2022 19:08 IST

No One Can Do It Like Ravi Shastri!

Sep 04, 2022 19:07 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Ravi Shastri Sets Twitter on Fire!

Sep 04, 2022 19:04 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: TOSS!

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wins toss, elects to bowl against India in Dubai

Sep 04, 2022 18:56 IST

We're just few minutes away from Toss!

Sep 04, 2022 18:50 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: S Badrinath's Picks His Ideal XI!

Sep 04, 2022 18:47 IST

Avesh Khan Expected to Miss Today's Clash!

Sep 04, 2022 18:39 IST

Rizwan's Excessive Appealing Triggers Memefest on Twitter

Sep 04, 2022 18:38 IST

Sep 04, 2022 18:35 IST

Sep 04, 2022 18:27 IST

Virat Kohli is in the house and ready to continue his good form!

Sep 04, 2022 18:20 IST

Shoaib Malik On Big Ticket Clash!

Sep 04, 2022 18:10 IST

Sep 04, 2022 18:02 IST

Sep 04, 2022 17:53 IST

Hassan Ali Expected to Get a Chance in XI on Sunday!

Sep 04, 2022 17:46 IST

Sep 04, 2022 17:44 IST

Fans Are All Excited For India vs Pakistan Clash

Sep 04, 2022 17:39 IST

Mohammad Rizwan Under The Scanner!

Hong Kong clash to manage the workload, however, he is expected to return to India’s XI for the mega clash on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Rohit Sharma and Co. will start the match as favourites as star India batter Virat Kohli has displayed a glimpse of his imperious talent with a fifty against Hong Kong and will look to continue it on Sunday. While they will also miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury. Avesh Khan is also expected to miss the clash as he was down with fever on Saturday and didn’t practice with the team.

Team India is expected to make radical changes in the XI from their previous clash against Pakistan as Rishabh Pant is expected to get a chance in the middle order while veteran Ravichandran Ashwin might also get a place if Avesh sits out.


Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain. Dahani is the third Pakistan pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr to be ruled out of the tournament.

“He has complained off a side strain after the match against Hong Kong and he is being monitored but the medical team will probably decide to have a scan after 48 to 72 hours,” a PCB official aware of the developments in the Pakistan team said.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda

