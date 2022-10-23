IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup 2022, Match 16: Rain Threat Looms Large as Old Rivals Clash at The MCG

Read more

2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far – both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.

India will rely heavily on their batting department as their bowling looks a bit weaker, while it is completely contrasting for Pakistan who have quality pacers who can click 140 kmph consistently but their batting is overdependent on the openers.

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

