India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Will Rohit Sharma Open With Virat Kohli in Dubai?

Live Updates India vs Pakistan 2022, Asia Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium Full Scorecard And Stats: It’s time. Arguably, cricket’s hottest rivalry is back after a gap of 10 months with India and Pakistan clashing at the Asia Cup 2022 which itself is making a comeback after four years of absence. Forms, predictions seemingly get thrown out of the window when these two teams square off, adding to the intrigue. However, Read More
Well, as per the visuals from India’s training session in Dubai, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batted together for a long time. So it this how it’s going to be in the match then? Are Rohit and Kohli the openers? Well, there’s no official word with Rohit dismissed the query during a pre-match interaction by asking reporters to leave some room for secrecy.
Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi
Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut tonight. They are reeling from injuries to Shahen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.
Spectators beginning to arrive for the #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 match at Dubai International Stadium a good 2 and a half hours before start of play. Clearly the fans’ support are visible #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #MohammadRizwan #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/PJrp1TM4NH
— G Krishnan (@gikkukrishnan) August 28, 2022
Well, as hard as it may look, one paper, India look a much better side. But then, such was the case at the T20 WC last year. An India-Pakistan clash is much more than individual skills – it’s how you manage to keep yourself calm, not overdo, and stick to the plan. We have plenty of examples how players ended up committing silly errors in crucial moments resulting in game-changing moves. So as much as you need talent, it’s also a contest of nerves.
Well, this is an unmatched rivalry. The history, the contests (including the heated ones between players), the thrilling results. This has every ingredient. However, one can argue that in recent times, the contests have been overwhelmingly one-sided – case in point the two previous world cup clashes between them (India won at 2019 ODI WC and Pakistan won at 2021 T20 World Cup). However, the rarity of them meeting at the international stage has kept the charm of an Indo-Pak alive.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Asia Cup 2022 clash between old rivals India and Pakistan. They meet again after a gap of 10 months with India itching to avenge their 10-wicket defeat at the 2021 T20 World Cup which was their first ever to Pakistan in a world cup. Since then, India have undergone a massive change in their batting approach in white-ball cricket – from conservative to being aggressive from the word go. Tonight is a chance for them to put this into use at a high-profile tournament. Stick with us as we build-up to this event.
The Asia Cup 2022 is underway and if the result of the first match is anything to go by, this edition is going to be full of surprises. Afghanistan thrashed five-time champions Sri Lanka in a one-sided contest on Saturday night. The match surely has thrown open their group which also comprises Bangladesh.
Which brings us to the Group A that comprises India, Pakistan and Hong Kong. The top-two teams from each group will progress to the next round – Super-fours and the two teams which finish at the top will contest for the title on September 11.
Apart from the history that this particular clash carries, tonight’s encounter provides India with a chance to apply their aggressive batting approach in a multi-team tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma has openly admitted the team has embraced this tactic and will be following it going forward. What will add to their confidence is their batting returning to a full strength with the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning.
For Pakistan, their pace attack has been affected due to injuries to Shaheen Afridi and then Mohammad Wasim.
As far as the match goes, the side chasing at the venue has seen more positive results if T20 World Cup and IPL 2021 are taken into account.
The encounter will be a special one for Kohli as it will be the 100th T20I of his career and after a long break, he will be itching to get back his old touch. He will thus become just the second player in international cricket history to have played 100 matches each in all three formats.
At the Asia Cup, India have a better head-to-head record against Pakistan having beaten them eight times out of 14 and losing five. One match produced no result.
Will it be 9 tonight? Stick with us for all the updates.
