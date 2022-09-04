Highlights Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: Rizwan, Nawaz Star as PAK Beat IND in Last-over Thriller

Live now
IND vs PAK Highlights, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz were the star for Pakistan as they defeated India in a last-over thriller to start their Super Four stage campaign with a five-wicket win. Pakistan chased down the target of 182 in 19.5 Overs with Rizwan hitting 71 while Nawaz belting 42 off 20. Earlier, Pakistan lost captain Babar Azam early in the chase with young spinner Ravi Bishnoi accounting for his Read More
Pakistan beat India by five wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed drives the first delivery he faced from Arshdeep Singh past the bowler and takes a couple with Pakistan wiping out the deficit to win with a delivery to spare. Pakistan (182/5 in 19.5 Overs) beat India (181/7 in 20 Overs) to start Super Four stage with a thrilling win. Arshdeep had conceded a four earlier in the over but then raised Indian hopes by trapping Asif Ali lbw. However, by then Pakistan needed 2 off 2 which they achieved rather easily.
WICKET! Another twist?! Arshdeep Singh has trapped Asif Ali lbw on 16. He reviewed but looks plumb. Ball tracker confirms it would have hit the stump. Pakistan 180/5 in 19.4 Overs, chasing 182.
That dropped catch has come back to haunt India quickly. Asif Ali shows his power as he launches one from Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-on for a six. And then Khusdhil Shah pulls away a short delivery for four. Asif then slams the final delivery over extra cover for four more to make it 19 from the 19th over. Pakistan 175/4 in 19 Overs, chasing 182.
Pakistan need 26 runs off 12 deliveries now. Ravi Bishnoi bowled three wides, had a review for a caught-behind and saw with frustration as a catch was dropped off his bowling. 8 runs in the over, Pakistan 156/4 in 18 Overs, chasing 182.
DROPPED! Arshdeep Singh has dropped a sitter. Asif Ali went for a slog sweep and a top-edge followed. Arshdeep at short third man region appeared cool but the ball bursts through his hands.
This could cost India dearly. They are four minutes behind in the over-rate.
Ravi Bishnoi bowls one down the leg-side and Asif Ali wanted to pull this but misses. The umpire called it a wide but India reviewed. UltraEdge registers very faint spike. Would that be enough to overturn the on-field decision though? The TV Umpire is not going to make his decision in a haste it seems. Split screen summoned. And the not out decision stays. Pakistan 151/4 in 17.2 Overs, chasing 182.
WICKET! Another massive breakthrough for India. They have gotten rid of both the set batters in quick time now. Hardik Pandya has taken some beating tonight but he deliveries with the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan on 71. A slower delivery from Pandya and Rizwan chips it to long-off and Suryakumar Yadav makes no mistakes. Pakistan 147/4 in 16.5 Overs, chasing 182.
Exactly the kind of over India would have wanted at this stage. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has allowed just four runs in it and also dislodged the dangerman Mohammad Nawaz as well. Pakistan 139/3 in 16 Overs, chasing 182.
WICKET! A much-needed breakthrough for India and it comes courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has outfoxed Mohammad Nawaz with a slower one to have him hole out at long-off on 42. Brilliant from Bhuvneshwar as Nawaz was running away with the game from India. Pakistan 136/3 in 15.3 Overs, chasing 182.
Mohammad Nawaz’s blinder of an innings so far and Mohammad Rizwan’s fluent fifty have put Pakistan in the driver’s seat. Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded 16 runs in his final over including back-to-back fours to Nawaz. Rizwan also struck a four in the over as well. Pakistan need 47 off 30 to win this now. Unless India can take a couple of wickets here, this contest is headed only one way from here, Rizwan is batting on 62 off 44 whil Nawaz is on 42 off 18.
Hardik Pandya is back. And he deliveries another expensive over. Mohammad Nawaz first punished him for erring in length by slamming it over extra cover region for a four and then was lucky that the an edge flew safely over the keeper’s head for four. 12 runs from the over. Pakistan 119/2 in 14 Overs, chasing 182.
Arshdeep Singh back for his third over of the innings. He repeatedly tried for yorkers but failed to land them and it included one which Mohammad Nawaz slammed for a straight four. Arshdeep though persisted and finally nailed it which resulted in an appeal for lbw but it was turned down. 11 runs from it. Pakistan 107/2 in 13 Overs, chasing 182.
FIFTY! With a couple, Mohammad Rizwan brings up his half-century. And those two runs also bring up Pakistan’s 100 in 12.4 Overs. They are chasing 182 to win.
Ravin Bishnoi is back for another over. Mohammad Nawaz goes for a slog sweep and connects it well enough to clear the midwicket boundary for a six. 10 runs from the over as well. Pakistan are keeping up with the required run-rate. India need a wicket or two here to regain control. Score 96/2 in 12 Overs, chasing 182.
So after a short drinks break, Yuzvendra Chahal continues. And Mohammad Rizwan muscles a full toss from the leggie over deep midwicket for a six. 10 runs from the over. Pakistan 86/2 in 11 Overs, chasing 182.
Pace returns in Hardik Pandya. And Mohammad Nawaz slams the second delivery over long-on for a six. Pandya does well to keep them to just two off the next four. Score 76/2 in 10 Overs, chasing 182.
Two fours but a wicket as well in the over of Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Nawaz is the new batter who has just gotten off the mark by cutting one to send the ball running past short third man fielder for a four. Pakistan 67/2 in 9 Overs, chasing 182.
WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes. The pressure of scoring quick runs gets to Fakhar Zaman who wanted to launch this over long-on but a clever Chahal dragged his length back. Fakhar holes out to Virat Kohli on 15. Score 63/2 in 8.4 Overs, chasing 182.
Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a solid 60 off 44 as they posted a challenging 181/7 in 20 Overs. At one stage, after a fiery start from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India looked set for anything in the region of 200 but Pakistan bounced back in the middle overs, courtesy their spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan to bring the scoring-rate under control. Kohli struck four fours and a six during his innings and was run out in the final over before Ravi Bishnoi sliced consecutive deliveries over point for successive fours.
India made a splendid start courtesy some aggressive batting from captain Rohit and Rahul. Each of them got off to a start but failed to convert them. Both Rohit and Rahul were dismissed on 28 each after adding 54 runs in five overs together. Suryakumar Yadav began well but fell cheaply on 13 as Pakistan hit back following the Powerplay assault.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the coin toss and opted to field first against India. He expected the dew to play a role in the latter half of the match so decided to chase.
Match Preview
It’s time for the round 2 of cricket’s fiercest rivalry at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. The two teams began their respective campaigns last Sunday when India emerged victorious by five wickets in what turned out to be an evenly contested match. India made it to the Super Four stage on the back of two wins – against Pakistan and Hong Kong. On the other hand, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong to book the fourth and final spot with a record 155-run win. Since then, the two teams have been further hit by injuries – India’s more concerning with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja out of the remainder of the tournament and reportedly expected to miss the T20 World Cup as well. Pakistan will be without Shahnawaz Dahani for the tonight’s clash after the bowler complained of side strain.
They might have been depleted even further but the rivalry isn’t shorn of intensity considering how rare is it for the two teams playing each other on the cricket field for some time now. After the much-hyped clash of last week, the focus would firmly be on playing good cricket tonight with the winner taking a giant step towards securing a final spot.
On what date will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan be played?
The Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 4, Sunday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan be played?
The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.
What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan begin?
The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 4.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan?
The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan?
The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs PAK Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
