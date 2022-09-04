Highlights Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: Rizwan, Nawaz Star as PAK Beat IND in Last-over Thriller

Read more

scalp in the Powerplay. However, Mohammad Rizwan led a quick recovery with a few stylish boundaries before Yuzvendra Chahal struck with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman on 15.

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a solid 60 off 44 as they posted a challenging 181/7 in 20 Overs. At one stage, after a fiery start from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India looked set for anything in the region of 200 but Pakistan bounced back in the middle overs, courtesy their spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan to bring the scoring-rate under control. Kohli struck four fours and a six during his innings and was run out in the final over before Ravi Bishnoi sliced consecutive deliveries over point for successive fours.

India made a splendid start courtesy some aggressive batting from captain Rohit and Rahul. Each of them got off to a start but failed to convert them. Both Rohit and Rahul were dismissed on 28 each after adding 54 runs in five overs together. Suryakumar Yadav began well but fell cheaply on 13 as Pakistan hit back following the Powerplay assault.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the coin toss and opted to field first against India. He expected the dew to play a role in the latter half of the match so decided to chase.

Match Preview

It’s time for the round 2 of cricket’s fiercest rivalry at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. The two teams began their respective campaigns last Sunday when India emerged victorious by five wickets in what turned out to be an evenly contested match. India made it to the Super Four stage on the back of two wins – against Pakistan and Hong Kong. On the other hand, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong to book the fourth and final spot with a record 155-run win. Since then, the two teams have been further hit by injuries – India’s more concerning with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja out of the remainder of the tournament and reportedly expected to miss the T20 World Cup as well. Pakistan will be without Shahnawaz Dahani for the tonight’s clash after the bowler complained of side strain.

They might have been depleted even further but the rivalry isn’t shorn of intensity considering how rare is it for the two teams playing each other on the cricket field for some time now. After the much-hyped clash of last week, the focus would firmly be on playing good cricket tonight with the winner taking a giant step towards securing a final spot.

On what date will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 4, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

