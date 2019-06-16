starts in
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: Overcast Conditions as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | June 16, 2019, 2:22 PM IST

  12:37 (IST)

    And it's time for the mother of all clashes - India vs Pakistan. It doesn't get bigger than this and India would like to continue their winning run against the Pakistanis at the World Cup. India have been dominant in this World Cup, while Pakistan has been unpredictable. Let's find out what holds in store today. 

But Kohli was not panicking. He said he was confident the pacers were in good mental space. Kohli was not panicking about Shikhar Dhawan's injury either, saying India selected a squad for all eventualities. Like the entire team, Kohli appeared relaxed and confident, speaking about some tense and funny moments from past India-Pakistan matches.

India's calmness reflected in their body language at training. They were jovial, fooling around with each other and just generally enjoying themselves. Kuldeep Yadav gave MS Dhoni a 10-ball challenge when he walked in to bat. Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar were bantering while fielding. There was nothing extraordinary, there was no need to. The one slight concern for India has been the preparation of the fast bowlers. Since their game against Australia last Sunday, the Indian pacers have hardly bowled. India had only one training session through the week, but then too, the bowlers stayed away due to wet outfield. The pacers bowled for a brief time separately at Old Trafford, while the batsmen faced net bowlers elsewhere.

"So I think the focus always has to be on the larger picture, but on that particular day, you need to come out there as a team and execute the plans that you have as 11 guys on the field so that way no one person takes more pressure than the other, even if you talk about the youngsters on the side. They will feel like they have the support of seniors. As a whole unit, you understand that 11 guys share responsibility, and that's been our message from the day that we came here and it's all about the team."

"I think the best way to approach something like this - if one focuses too much on what's going on the outside, it's to understand that the game starts tomorrow at a certain time and it finishes at a certain time, so it's not going to last a lifetime for you, whether you do well or you don't," he explained. "Our tournament - whether we do well as a team or we don't do well - won't finish tomorrow. So even if we have like a good performance as a team or a performance where we feel like we can improve in more areas, the tournament still has to go on.

"Our kind of mantra is how do you want to be remembered? We've got 15 incredible cricketers in that dressing room, and we keep stressing to them, how do you want to be remembered? You're the class of 2019. What are they going to say about you in history? And tomorrow presents an unbelievable opportunity for these guys to really make a mark." For Kohli, the best approach is to look at the larger picture. Irrespective of what happens on Sunday, India has a bigger aim.

In fact, it's not just a 'biggest stage' according to Arthur. He is prepping his players telling they could become heroes overnight, by doing 'incredible' things that could be 'remembered forever'. "I don't want to say it's the biggest rivalry in sport, but I saw some stats, you know, which said I think the soccer World Cup final attracted 1.6 billion viewers. Tomorrow likely to get 1.5 billion. It doesn't get bigger than that," he said. "It doesn't get more exciting. I'm telling our players in the dressing room, you could be a hero tomorrow. Your careers are going to be defined by a moment in the game. You do something incredible tomorrow, you'll be remembered forever.

"Such things don’t come to our minds. All this is talk from the outside. I have never entertained such things ever nor will I do that in future." Arthur was at the other end of the spectrum. Responding to a question on Shoaib Malik's poor form, the coach said he expected the all-rounder to do well 'on the biggest stage tomorrow'.

"You have to give respect to the bowler’s skill set. I said the same about Rabada ahead of the South Africa match. You have to always pay attention and be wary of the strengths of the impact bowlers in the world cricket. But (at the same time) you need to have enough belief in your own ability that you can go out there and score runs against any kind of bowler. So in my mind there is never any contest against anyone, neither do I keep a competition with anyone nor I have a though process that I have to go out and win a competiton to show the world.

On the other hand, Kohli played down the media hype in incredibly admirable manner irrespective of how the question was framed. Sample this for a response when asked about a 'key battle' between himself and Mohammad Amir, the man of the final in Champions Trophy 2017. "Look, neither do I want to come here and say thing for the TRP nor do I want come here and create some exciting news. You agree with me or not, if there is any bowler in front of me I only see the white ball or red ball," he said.

For Pakistan, Sunday is a big game. And it's not just because they've won only one of their four matches this World Cup. Their coach Mickey Arthur said his side team is prepared and ready to tackle the 'hype'. He insisted that his team is 'excited' at the opportunity ahead. "There's always pressure in any game, and these games carry exactly the same amount of points. They carry two points. Obviously, there's a massive hype that's created a lot of time by the media really. Our guys are prepared. We're ready," he said. "We're comfortable that we can get out there and perform, and we are so excited about the opportunity tomorrow."

"You can't expect the fans to think in a professional manner, focusing on each ball. Our attention span has to be very precise on the field because we have that split second to make a decision. "But from the fans' point of view, looking at the atmosphere and frenzy around the game, I wouldn't say it's easy to think like a player. For the players, it's very, very crucial to be absolutely professional and beat any team you're up against."

"You can't expect the fans to think in a professional manner, focusing on each ball. Our attention span has to be very precise on the field because we have that split second to make a decision. "But from the fans' point of view, looking at the atmosphere and frenzy around the game, I wouldn't say it's easy to think like a player. For the players, it's very, very crucial to be absolutely professional and beat any team you're up against."

"As cricketers who have been selected to play for their country, our responsibility is to treat every game equally because you have to be committed to play for your country every game that you play regardless of the opposition," he said on the eve of the game. "We can't get too emotional or too over excited with any occasion that we play in. So obviously, the mindset of the player is always going to be different from the fans. You can't mix the two.

India are treating Sunday's clash against Pakistan in Manchester as just another game. In their minds or in practice, they're doing nothing out of the ordinary. According to Virat Kohli, the team has 'literally' not discussed anything different from what they have since arriving in England. The Indian captain, in ten different ways responding to ten different questions meaning the same thing, explained that India will purely focus on their own game irrespective of the opposition.

India vs Pakistan | 'Play Specialist Bowlers & Batsmen Against India' - Imran Khan's Advice to Sarfaraz

In a series of motivational tweets, Imran started off by talking about how the game is about being mentally strong, and how talent plays only 40% of the part.

https://www.news18.com

Imran Khan says, the mentally stronger team will come out tops

Kohli also said India are not too tensed or stressed about Shikhar Dhawan's injury, saying they have a squad that has back-ups for all positions. "Any situation that you're confronted with, your first thought in that situation defines whether you think negative or positive," he explained. "As soon as the situation came up in my mind I did not have any nervousness because we have players that can step into the situation and win matches for us. If you talk about KL (Rahul) he will get an opportunity to bat in the opening slot.

"If not, if the length of the game is going to be full and we expect the game to be 50 overs both sides, then we'll probably think of another combination, but we'll have to be flexible. We'll have to see how today pans out, how tomorrow the conditions are. I think all players are in a zone to be ready to play, so that helps in selecting the combination that you need to, depending on what conditions you're going to face."

Kohli stressed on the need to be flexible and said all players are in a 'zone' to play whenever needed. "We have to be flexible. We can't be rigid in our approach because, if the conditions are very different from what we played in the last game, then we'll have to think of different combinations, you know, which areas to strengthen when it comes to the bowling attack. If pace becomes a more important option, then we'll look to explore that," he said.

"I think, as I said, we need to focus on the things that we do well as a side and the kind of combination that we're comfortable with because we back all the players on our team and expect them to put in performances and turn up on the day and execute what they are best known for. But, yeah, the length of the game and looking at the conditions, we will definitely think of a few combinations."

"The conditions and the length of the game will obviously make us think about a few combinations that we could potentially go in with," Kohli said on Saturday. "We're not focusing too much on the strengths of the opposition. The kind of spinners and the kind of bowlers that we have on our team, it's difficult for any team to just come out and attack these guys straight away. There's a certain level of risk involved as well when you have world class bowlers bowling at you, and you want to go at them.

India are unbeaten from three games so far in the World Cup, but they could potentially be changing their winning combination, apart from the forced changes due to Shikhar Dhawan's injury. With rain pouring on the eve of the game at Old Trafford in Manchester and expected to play a part on Sunday (June 16), India could rethink their bowling combination by bringing in Mohammed Shami for Kuldeep Yadav. Virat Kohli had earlier indicated that Shami could be in the picture in overcast conditions, and Sunday could provide India with that opportunity.

India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Manchester Latest Update: But Kohli was not panicking. He said he was confident the pacers were in good mental space. Kohli was not panicking about Shikhar Dhawan's injury either, saying India selected a squad for all eventualities. Like the entire team, Kohli appeared relaxed and confident, speaking about some tense and funny moments from past India-Pakistan matches.

Follow India vs Pakistan Live Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match through our live blog. India vs Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup is being played today (June 16) (Sunday) and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

PREVIEW: The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli. Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing. No wonder Sachin Tendulkar urged Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skilful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli spoke about having an "ideal mindset" even if the first-timers may find the "occasion intimidating". The narrative of Indo-Pak duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

Ajay Jadeja's assault of Waqar Younis in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final or Salim Malik's 72 off 35 balls in a tough run chase that stunned the 90,000 plus at Eden Gardens in 1987 are the stuff of legends. People remember these matches while forgetting that both were proven match fixers, who brought the game into disrepute. Chetan Sharma, despite a World Cup hat-trick and five-for in a Lord's Test, is best remembered for Javed Miandad's last ball six in Sharjah in 1986. He was a far better bowler than that to live with a curse of a full-toss. Hrishikesh Kanitkar's international career wouldn't possibly deserve a footnote but people still remember him fondly because of his last ball boundary off Saqlain Mushtaq, under fading lights in Dhaka in 1998.

Both defy logic but since when have fans cared about logic? For them, this is 'The Match' and there's a binary feel to it. Either you win or lose. Everything else is forgotten in due time. Or else it is difficult to justify why fans are ready to buy over-priced tickets being sold illegally even after factoring in that weather could possibly ruin things and they might lose out on a lot of money. The exponential increase of media frenzy always hypes it up to an insane level even though all the six World Cup duels that India have won have been pretty one-sided. The Bengaluru quarter-final in 1996 or Mohali semi-final in 2011 were exciting but it didn't go down to the wire. But with no bilateral series being played for years now, each match despite being lop-sided has had a certain novelty attached with it.

On the field, Amir's first spell will certainly keep his team interested after a brilliant performance against Australia. Rahul and Rohit, both of whom have minimal footwork at the beginning of an innings, will try to be more assertive. Kohli has always enjoyed a fabulous track record against Pakistan, having scored a hundred in the 2015 game at Adelaide. A hundred is due and Indian the captain's sense of occasion makes him a big contender for a three-figure mark. It will be a test of temperament for the youngsters like Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have hardly bowled to the world's best batsman. Old Trafford looks good for batting even though conditions will aid both seam and swing. India's middle-order will have a role to play in the game. Dinesh Karthik's experience was supposedly the choice of the team management in the last game but that was factoring in a curtailed game. In case of a full game, Vijay Shankar could be the No 4 if India wants a few overs of seam-up stuff from him or else stick to Karthik, who has more experience of pressure situations.

The seaming conditions and Pakistan's comfort against spinners might prompt Kohli to drop one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and go for Mohammed Shami, who could be devastating in these conditions. Jasprit Bumrah will have a score to settle against Fakhar Zaman, bowling against whom, the last thing he would want is to overstep. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like to bowl that probing off-stump line which can keep opposition best bet Babar Azam at bay.

